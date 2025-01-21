Oyo integrates SWOFON into agricultural interventions – Chairperson

THE Oyo State chapter of Small-holder Women Farmers in Nigeria (SWOFON), has revealed that over 200 of its members benefitted from the state government’s agricultural interventions in 2024. Addressing journalists recently through its chairman, Atinuke Akinbade, the group said it was the first time the state government had supported SWOFON members.

According to her, the aid came through the government’s initiative tagged, “Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) Project,”

The ICIR reports that SWOFON is a coalition of over 500,000 women farmers associations and groups across 36 states in Nigeria.

Launched by ActionAid Nigeria in August 2012, it seeks to advocate and support women farmers, especially those in rural areas, to demand their rights and privileges from the duty bearers while serving as a vocal and visible pressure group on behalf of women farmers in Nigeria.

Akinbade said, “We have not seen anything like this before and the government has promised to always include women significantly in its intervention going forward.”

She explained that access to essential farm implements and inputs had been a challenge for women smallholders in the state.

She said SWOFON did not take the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration seriously when it invited its members for support.

“It never happened that the government would give many smallholder women farmers huge opportunity to benefit from its programmes. These farmers went to their various local government areas and were able to access these things.



“Majority of those who went benefited from the inputs while some said they didn’t benefit.

Some of the support the farmers received included fertilisers and seedlings.

In September 2024, The ICIR reported how SWOFON members in the state battled the high cost of inputs and herders’ activities.