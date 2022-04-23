Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, passes on

— 1 min read

OBA Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, is dead.

The monarch passed on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Premium Times reported.

He was 83.

Multiple blogs say the king was born on September 15 1938. He was the son of the late Alaafin Oba Adeyemi II, and the 43rd Alaafin of Oyo.

He reigned for 52 years.

The monarch died after a brief illness and was scheduled to be taken abroad for treatment.

Residents of Oyo town who spoke with our correspondent said the community was in a solemn mood and was expecting the king’s body.

“Oba Adeyemi was famous for engaging in early morning exercises and embracing people of all tribes in his community,” one of the town’s residents, who did not want to be named, said.

The monarch died four months after the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, passed on.

The death also came less than three months after the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliiu Adetunji, joined his ancestors.

While a new king has not been installed in Ogbomoso, Ibadan already has Lekan Balogun as a new monarch.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to formally announce the king’s passage to allow for burial rites to commence.