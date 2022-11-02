32.1 C
Abuja

Oyo LP deputy chair defects to PDP over internal crisis

NewsPolitics and Governance
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo State, Mayoress Olayinka, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged leadership tussle in the state chapter of the party.

Olubukola, who declared her intention to dump the Labour Party on Tuesday, also endorsed the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, saying he would unify Nigeria along religious and ethnic lines if elected.

She said, “I, in the spirit of sincerity, love and progress, wish to officially announce my exit from the Labour Party. I am not alone in this decision as other members who believe in my political mentorship are also on the same page on this noble course.

“In view of this, I and my people have decided to cease our memberships henceforth with immediate effect.

“After a wide rage of consultation with my friends, political peers, associates and leaders, I officially declare our intention to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also embrace the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, in the much anticipated 2023 general elections.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected President of Nigeria come 2023 will undoubtedly unify Nigeria along religion and ethnic tracks and give facelift to our economy that’s currently in a precarious condition.

“We strongly believe that the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians will be better guaranteed under his leadership and government.”

- Advertisement -

Olubukola added that she left the LP because of internal crisis in the state chapter of the party.

“Undoubtedly, our withdrawal from Labour Party is the resultant effect of protracted internal feud among the leadership of the party in Oyo State.

“As an advocate of peace, whose life is driven by unity of purpose, I have done all my best as the Deputy Chairperson of Labour Party in Oyo State even in the face of sheer persecution. All I did went down the drain as some people in the party believed they’re more powerful than the political institution with their quisling mentality.”

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

NYSC: Prospective Corps members to present fitness certificates

THE National Youth Service Corps has announced that prospective corps members will henceforth present...
Media Opportunities

Online News Association organises women’s leadership accelerator

THE Online News Association (ONA) is accepting candidates for the Women's Leadership Accelerator. The yearlong intensive...
Political Parties

2023: PDP asks court to sack APC NWC, disqualify Tinubu, others

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked an Abuja Federal High Court to sack...
News

Reps accuse Foreign Affairs minister of extra-budgetary expenditures

THE House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has accused the Minister of Foreign...
Business and Economy

Ibom, Azman Air resume flight operations after strike

IBOM Air and Azman Air have resumed flight operations at the Murtala Mohammed Airport...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNYSC: Prospective Corps members to present fitness certificates

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.