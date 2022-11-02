Oyo LP deputy chair defects to PDP over internal crisis

THE Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo State, Mayoress Olayinka, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged leadership tussle in the state chapter of the party.

Olubukola, who declared her intention to dump the Labour Party on Tuesday, also endorsed the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, saying he would unify Nigeria along religious and ethnic lines if elected.

She said, “I, in the spirit of sincerity, love and progress, wish to officially announce my exit from the Labour Party. I am not alone in this decision as other members who believe in my political mentorship are also on the same page on this noble course.

“In view of this, I and my people have decided to cease our memberships henceforth with immediate effect.

“After a wide rage of consultation with my friends, political peers, associates and leaders, I officially declare our intention to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also embrace the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, in the much anticipated 2023 general elections.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected President of Nigeria come 2023 will undoubtedly unify Nigeria along religion and ethnic tracks and give facelift to our economy that’s currently in a precarious condition.

“We strongly believe that the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians will be better guaranteed under his leadership and government.”

- Advertisement -

Olubukola added that she left the LP because of internal crisis in the state chapter of the party.

“Undoubtedly, our withdrawal from Labour Party is the resultant effect of protracted internal feud among the leadership of the party in Oyo State.

“As an advocate of peace, whose life is driven by unity of purpose, I have done all my best as the Deputy Chairperson of Labour Party in Oyo State even in the face of sheer persecution. All I did went down the drain as some people in the party believed they’re more powerful than the political institution with their quisling mentality.”