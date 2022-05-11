33.7 C
Abuja

PDP adjourns NEC meeting over zoning of presidential ticket

Raji Olatunji
1min read

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjourned its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting following the inability of stakeholders to agree on zoning.

After a three-hour meeting between caucus members and governors in the early hours of Wednesday, the NEC meeting was adjourned to 8:00 pm to enable the party stakeholders agree on the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket.

Following the new development, the National Caucus meeting will be held at 4:00;pm; Board of Trustees meeting at 7:00 pm, while the NEC meeting will be by 8:00 pm.

It would be recalled that the NEC meeting earlier rescheduled for May 10 was postponed to May 11 after the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, issued a statement saying that the date clashed with the local governments’ delegates’ election involving all members of the party.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

