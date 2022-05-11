PDP adjourns NEC meeting over zoning of presidential ticket

— 1 min read

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjourned its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting following the inability of stakeholders to agree on zoning.

After a three-hour meeting between caucus members and governors in the early hours of Wednesday, the NEC meeting was adjourned to 8:00 pm to enable the party stakeholders agree on the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket.

Following the new development, the National Caucus meeting will be held at 4:00;pm; Board of Trustees meeting at 7:00 pm, while the NEC meeting will be by 8:00 pm.

It would be recalled that the NEC meeting earlier rescheduled for May 10 was postponed to May 11 after the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, issued a statement saying that the date clashed with the local governments’ delegates’ election involving all members of the party.