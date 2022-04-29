- Advertisement -
2023: PDP screens Atiku, Saraki, Anyim, other presidential aspirants

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
1min read

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently screening aspirants who are seeking the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

The party had fixed April 29, 2022, for the exercise.

The screening, which commenced at 11:00 am, is taking place at Legacy House, Abuja, an alternate secretariat of the party.

As of the time of filing this report, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate presidents Bukola Saraki, and Pius Anyim, have been screened.

The aspirants did not disclose the outcome of the screening.

A former Senate President, David Mark, was named chairman of the PDP Presidential Screening Committee.

The nine-member committee was announced in a communique signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

Other members of the committee are former governor of Rivers State Celestine Omehia; senior lawyer Mike Ahamba; a former Ondo State governor Olusegun Mimiko; Edward Ashiekaa, a legal practitioner and a women advocate, Hilda Makonto, a former president aide Akilu Indabawa, Esther Uduehi, and Hassana Dikko.

The list of the screening committee members came out about three days after the party ended the sale and submission of expression of interest and nomination forms.

The David Mark-led panel is expected to screen at least 17 presidential aspirants who had purchased and submitted the forms before the deadline.

The PDP has also constituted the Presidential Screening Appeal Panel headed by the National Chairman Iyorcha Ayu.

Members of PDP who had obtained and submitted forms for the presidential primary election include Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal; a United States-based medical doctor Nwachukwu Anakwenze; a media entrepreneur Dele Momodu; governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike; banker and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi; governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel; a pharmacist Sam Ohuabunwa, and former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose.
Others are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed and a female aspirant, Tareila Diana.

