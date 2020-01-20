PDP’s protest is senseless, disgraceful – APC lashes out in statement

Advertisement

FOLLOWING the protests by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in several states of Nigeria over the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a statement describing the protests as ‘disgraceful and senseless.’

In the statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, the APC accused the PDP of wanting to ‘overheat polity’ and bring the country and its judicial arm to ridicule before the international community.

“The disgraceful and senseless protest embarked upon by the opposition party is being done with the sole purpose of dragging the apex Court of our land, and indeed our great country into odium and scorn before the international community.”

“We also view the irascible actions and irresponsible remarks by the PDP as a calculated attempt to overheat the polity. PDP has become a present threat to our peaceful coexistence,” the statement read.

Scores of PDP members in different states of Nigeria including the federal capital city, Abuja and in the United Kingdom took to the streets to declare that the sacking of Ihedioha a rape on the country’s democracy, demanding that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed resign from his position.

Although the PDP has highlighted that its protest will be peaceful and void of violence, the APC has in its statement, urged relevant authorities to be at alert and deal with anyone who attempts to cause chaos under the guise of protesting the judgement of the apex court.

“We urge the relevant agencies to immediately take the necessary steps to bring to account anyone attempting at causing chaos and inciting violence in our cities while hiding under dubious political protest.” the statement read in part.