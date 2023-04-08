Pencom cautions against activities of ‘Pension Desk Practitioners’

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on the public to be mindful of the activities of the Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria (ASSOPEP).

PenCom gave the warning in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Abdulqadir Dahiru, and made available to newsmen on April 7.

The Commission also dissociated itself from ASSOPEP’s activities on pension issues.

It also urged the public to desist from relating with ASSOPEP regarding their pension and retirement benefits or other matters relating to the pension industry in Nigeria.

“The attention of PenCom has been drawn to the illicit activities of ASSOPEP and its claims of resolving pension issues and assisting retirees in securing their retirement benefits.

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the claims by ASSOPEP are entirely false,” the Commission said.

PenCom emphasized that the association has no affiliation with the pension industry, nor authorisation of any kind whatsoever.

The Commission further explained that Licensed Pension Fund Operators (LPFOs), statutorily mandated to undertake the processing and payment of retirement benefits, were also not associated with ASSOPEP in any way.

It advised workers, retirees, pension desk officers and everyone approached by the association with claims of consulting with their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and PenCom in respect of their retirement benefits to exercise caution.

PenCom said that it had reported ASSOPEP to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

Individuals dealing with the association are doing so at their own risk, the Commission stressed.