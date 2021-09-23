28.1 C
Pensioners protest non-payment of 10-year outstanding gratuities in Ogun

Vincent Ufuoma
Some of the pensioners. File credit: WithinNigeria

LOCAL Government Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN), Ogun State Chapter, has taken to the state government’s secretariat to protest non-payment of N68 billion, 10-year outstanding gratuities.

The retirees reportedly blocked the main gates to the secretariat.

Some of the placards displayed read: ‘Gratuities are on sales to pensioners,’ ‘Governor Dapo Abiodun, honour your father and treat pensioners well,’ and ‘Governor Abiodun, we don’t deserve this worst humiliation,’ among others.

A cross-section of some of the pensioners. File credit: WithinNigeria.

LOGPAN Chairman Sikiru Ayilara, while addressing newsmen, accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of reneging on his promises to them.

Ayilara complained that some of his members still earned a paltry sum of N3,000 as monthly pension.

He said the governor’s quarterly payment of N500 million was not enough to meet the government’s obligation to pensioners in the state.

In his reaction, Secretary to the State Government Tokunbo Talabi said the government was experiencing financial hard times.

He, however, promised that the government would look into the demands of the pensioners.

