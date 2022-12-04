23.7 C
Abuja

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed release manifesto, prioritize seven key areas

NewsPolitics and Governance
Harrison Edeh
Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed, the Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party.
THE Labour Party (LP) has released its manifesto tagged ‘It’s POssible’, with priority on seven thematic areas. 

The document will be formally unveiled to Nigerians on Sunday, December 4.

The Head of Media of the LP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Diran Onifade confirmed the development on Saturday evening.

He explained that the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, played a key role in producing the manifesto.

The seven thematic areas of the 62-page manifesto are security, production, institutional reforms, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and robust foreign policy.

A cursory look at the document also  showed that Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, promised to, among others:

“Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.”

They also pledged to “Prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments in STEM education, health, and infrastructural development, with emphasis on wealth creation, distribution, and sustainable development.

“Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, for youths, and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

“Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few.”

The LP presidential candidates also promised to embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; to ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.

They also promised to engineer the transition of Nigeria from fossil fuel dependency to climate and eco-friendly energy use.

Obi and his running mate also pledger to pursue holistic poverty eradication with emphasis on agricultural revolution through effective utilization of our vast arable lands, particularly in Northern Nigeria, and erase Nigeria’s categorization as the poverty capital of the world.

Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

