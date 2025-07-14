PHOTOS: Shettima arrives London to accompany Buhari’s remains to Nigeria

VICE President Kashim Shettima has arrived in London on a solemn mission, following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Acting on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Shettima is set to lead Nigeria’s official delegation in the repatriation of the former leader’s remains to the country for burial.

Upon arrival, the Vice President was received at the London airport by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum. Also present was the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who traveled alongside the Vice President.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away Sunday July 13, served as Nigeria’s head of state from 2015 to 2023.

Arrangements are already in place for the body to be flown to Daura, in Katsina State, where the late President will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites and family wishes.