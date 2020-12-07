Physically challenged persons in Oyo State accuse TESCOM of job marginalization

THE physically challenged persons in Oyo state have accused the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) of marginalizing them during the recent job recruitment by the commission.

According to the Punch, they made this claim during a protest held at the Oyo State Secretariat Agodi on Monday morning.

The protesters, who demanded to be given more non-teaching jobs by the commission, called for the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde. They alleged that of 350 slots promised to them by the commission, their members were only given 149 slots.

“We are here today protesting because we were shortchanged in employment by TESCOM,” said Segun Adeoye, one of the protesters.

“Our members were given 149 slots instead of 350 we were promised. That is why we want to call the attention of Governor Makinde to please intervene in the issue,” he added.

Following the protest, Akinade Alamu, the state TESCOM chairman, has set up a committee to look into the allegation of manipulation raised by the protesters.

He stated this in a statement shortly after a meeting held between the Joint Association of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) and top government officials in the state.

He also said the recruitment exercise has been suspended pending the outcome of the committee.