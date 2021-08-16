25.2 C
Abuja

PIB: Buhari shows no regard for the feelings of Niger Delta people -PANDEF

Featured NewsNews
Vincent UFUOMA
Edwin Clark

Related

Share this story
THE Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said that Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has demonstrated no regard for the people of the Niger Delta by signing the 2021 Petroleum Industry Bill into law.

In a statement by its Spokesperson Ken Robinson on Monday, PANDEF said that it was  unfortunate that Buhari neglected the agitations of the region regarding the bill, preferring rather to endorse the recommendations of the National Assembly.

READ ALSO:

Buhari signs controversial PIB into law

Nigeria’s overbearing subsidy era to end once PIB gets presidential assent -Minister

Analysts express optimism amid concerns over controversial aspects of PIB

He said the people of the Niger Delta had been the ones bearing the risks of oil exploration on their communities and means of livelihood.

“It clearly shows the disregard for the feelings and concerns of the Niger Delta people by the Buhari administration,” the group said.

- Advertisement -

“It is very unfortunate that in spite of the outcry and the condemnation that greeted the paltry 3 per cent provided for the development of the host communities and the outrageous 30 per cent of the NNPC limited profit allocated for the exploration of oil in the frontiers, Mr President has gone ahead to endorse the bill into law.

“It is a reality that this country does not care about the feelings and hopes and aspirations of the Niger Delta people while we continue to suffer the neglect and degradation and the decimation of our environment and our ecosystem.

“The livelihood of our children has been devasted and we suffer the consequences of this industry operating in our environment with an insensitive government that its agencies are not enforcing the faulty laws to protect the environment from the operations of the industry.”

PANDEF insisted that the equity share must be 10 per cent for host communities and rejected the 3 per cent allocated for hos communities in the just signed Petroleum’s I Industry Act.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

MRA asks FG to take action as number of internet users in Nigeria slumps

THE Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the Federal Government and its relevant...
Featured News

PIB: Buhari shows no regard for the feelings of Niger Delta people -PANDEF

THE Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said that Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has demonstrated...
COVID-19

Colombia, Argentina, India offer COVID-19 lessons for Nigeria, Kenya

Odinaka Anudu and Carey Mulindi IN April 2021, President Iván Duque Márquez of Colombia proposed...
Featured News

Buhari signs controversial PIB into law

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 controversial Petroleum Industry Bill into law. According to a...
Featured News

Bandits kill four, kidnap 15 students in Zamfara college

AT least four persons, including an officer of the Nigerian Police Force, were killed...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleColombia, Argentina, India offer COVID-19 lessons for Nigeria, Kenya
Next articleMRA asks FG to take action as number of internet users in Nigeria slumps

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.