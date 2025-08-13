back to top

PMS supply decreases to 1.48 billion litres in June – Report

Oil and Gas
THE volumes of premium motor spirit (PMS) supplied to the market in June by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other oil marketers decreased to 1.48 billion litres from 1.77 billion litres in May.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) revealed the figures in its latest monthly report on the supply and distribution of petroleum products submitted to the Federation Revenue Reconciliation  Committee (FRRC).

It showed that PMS supply, popularly known as petrol or fuel, dropped by 16.42 per cent, representing a decline of 290.5 million litres from the 1.77 billion litres supplied to the market in May.

A cursory look at the NMDPRA report revealed that of the total 1.48 billion litres supplied to the market, 1.02 billion litres were from imports, as against 455.19 million litres from local refineries.

This further indicates that Nigeria imports more petrol products than it locally refines.

A further look at the report showed that local refineries’ PMS supply to the market declined in June compared to the 472.07 million litres recorded in May.

The NMDPRA states, “the total evacuation for June 2025 is 1,440,768,129 litres. The daily average reported is 48,025,604 litres.

“The average was obtained by dividing the total volume of 1,440,768,129 by the number of days (30) in June.”

It also revealed that PMS distribution (truck-out) volumes dropped by 246.67 million litres to 1.44 billion litres, representing a 14.62 per cent decline, from  1.69 billion litres distributed in May.


     

     

    The ICIR reports that the 650,000-capacity Dangote Refinery has largely been supplying petroleum products to the Nigerian market.

    The state-owned refineries, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri refineries, being managed and operated by the NNPCL, have remained comatose despite allegedly gulping about $18 billion in turnaround maintenance, The ICIR reported.

    Amid the concern of noticeable operational failures, the NNPCL recently announced to sell off the three refineries.

    In a later conversation, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Bayo Ojulari, dismissed the earlier plan; however, it is not yet on public notice what the company’s next line of action is regarding the refineries.

