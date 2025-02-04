Police arraign Ogun monarch for assaulting elderly man in viral video

THE embattled Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, has been arraigned before a court in Ogun State.

The monarch was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace following his public assault on a 73-year-old man, Areola Abraham.

The Nigeria Police Force said in a statement by its public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, February 4, that the monarch was granted bail, and the case adjourned to March 6.

The attack, captured in a viral video, sparked outrage on social media. In the video, some men could be seen with Ogunjobi, said to be a former police officer, slapping Abraham and forcing him to kneel and prostrate.

Following the viral video and public outcry, the NPF, on Sunday, February 2, said the Ogun State Police Command had interrogated the accused and assured the public that the matter would be justly handled.

“The Oba has been invited and interrogated today by the command. The matter is being looked into for justice to prevail. Nobody can claim to be controlling the NPF. Justice must be served by all means, ”Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, Adejobi stated that the “police will continue to uphold the rule of law and the core values of the noble profession.

“The Kabiyesi Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, who assaulted one elderly man in a viral video, in Ifo Ogun State, has been charged to court today 4th February 2025, on (a) three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely (to cause a breach of peace)

He was granted bail while the case was adjourned to 06/03/2025.”

Ogun State Government suspends monarch

The ICIR reports that Ogunjobi’s assault on Abraham, which reportedly took place on January 21, triggered a swift response from the Ogun State Government, which suspended the monarch for six months.

The suspension was announced on Monday, February 3, by the special adviser to the governor on communication and strategy, Kayode Akinmade.

The government’s decision, according to Akinmade, followed an interrogation by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, who summoned both the monarch and the victim.

Akinmade stated that the suspension was necessary due to the monarch’s “reckless utterances and public misconduct,” which he said violated public expectation from a traditional ruler.

“This became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the Kabiyesi, as it was evident in the social media and being bandied in the larger public space.

“After the investigation conducted on the matter, the Kabiyesi has been suspended and stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise on the allegation.

“The foregoing decision was reached by the ministry in conjunction with the Egba Traditional Council in accordance with Section 52(1) of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State 2021,” he wrote.

‘He said he would kill me and nothing would happen,’ victim says, demands justice

Meanwhile, speaking during a press conference by the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), the victim, Areola Abraham, recounted that he was on his way to buy food when the Olorile of Ifo called him over, only to slap him and order his men to attack him.

He said, “I asked him what I did, but he never wanted to listen to me. He only wanted to molest me; that is what he does. When he gets to his hotel, he will now be showing them the video; he will say ‘Look at how he was begging me’; I molested him and made him beg.

“He said he was in control of the police, that he would kill me and nothing would happen. I however want the Nigerian government to save me from him. He said he would kill me and nothing would happen. I am now very afraid of my life.”

The CDHR stated that it petitioned the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, and demanded Ogunjobi’s arrest and prosecution.

It also alleged that the monarch had a history of using thugs to intimidate residents while leveraging his past position as a police officer.