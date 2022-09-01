24.7 C
Police arrest ‘one chance’ criminal gang in FCT

Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a four-man gang suspected of dispossessing residents of valuables while disguising as transporters.

The fake transporters were arrested in the Wuye area of the nation’s capital and the sum of N200,000 was recovered from them, according to a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Josephine Adeh on Thursday.

“Operatives of the Wuye Divisional Headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday 30th August, 2022, arrested a four-man suspected “one-chance” criminal syndicate in the Wuye area of the FCT.

“The team equally rescued from the suspects, a victim and recovered cash sum of two hundred thousand naira on the spot,” the statement said.

The suspects, who include two men and two women, had pushed out a victim from their vehicle and sped off, attracting the attention of residents in the area who involved the police.

“The suspects having perfectly executed their criminal enterprise, forcefully pushed the female victim out of a fast-moving car and sped-off.

“The surveillance team of the Wuye division, who were on routine patrol, with the help of residents rushed to her aid, and gave the fleeing criminals a hot chase,” the statement said.

A mob had gathered and attempted to lynch the suspects. They succeeded in setting their vehicle ablaze before it was taken to the police station.

“Preliminary investigation has commenced. The suspects have revealed to the police their modus operandi and how they have been in the criminal venture for over five years,” the statement added.

The FCT Police Command urged members of the public to avoid boarding vehicles in isolated areas or unapproved motor parks and shun jungle justice.

In February, The ICIR reported that the failing transport system in the FCT was worsening security challenges for residents.

The insufficient number of commercial vehicles in the city despite the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited (AUMTCO), leaves passengers at the mercy of private car-owners who convey them to their destination for a fee.

Fake transporters, popularly known as one-chance drivers, take advantage of the situation, and patrol the city picking up unsuspecting passengers and dispossessing them of valuables.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

