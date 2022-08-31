22.8 C
Abuja

Police arrest ex-soldier supplying arms to bandits in Zamfara

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Ex-soldier Saidu Lawal and some of the items recovered from him. Photo Credit: Zamfara Police Command
THE Zamfara State Police Command has arrested an ex-soldier Saidu Lawal for supplying arms to bandits.

The 41 years old suspect who the police described as a notorious kidnapper was also accused of armed robbery and illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mohammed Shehu disclosed in a statement sent to The ICIR on Wednesday.

“On 27th August 2022 at about 1730hrs, Police Tactical/Escort Team attached to the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Kolo Yusuf psc acted on actionable intelligence that led to the arrest of the above-named suspect who was an Ex-service personnel of the Nigeria Army attached 73 Battalion Janguza Army Barracks Kano. 

“The suspect was intercepted with a Pontiac Vibe vehicle with registration number KRD 686 CY Lagos, along Abuja – Kaduna enroute Zamfara State. A search was conducted on the spot, and the above-mentioned exhibits were recovered in his possession.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was to convey the said exhibits from Loko LGA of Nasarawa State to his customer one Dogo Hamza’ M’ of Bacha village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State,” the Command said in the statement.

The police listed items recovered from him as one AK-47 Rifle Breech No. Q971987, one AK-49 Rifle Breech No. 34-7094, 200 7.6mm Rounds of Live Ammunition,501 7.62X51mm Rounds of GPMG Live Ammunition and 8 Empty Magazines.

The police added that the suspect confessed that he had previously supplied the same consignment to his other customers in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kebbi states.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

