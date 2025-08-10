Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with murder of journalist found dead in Abuja

OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, attached to Mpape Division, have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Azubuko Nwakama, also known as Joel Waksi, a journalist with Liberty Radio.

Nwakama was attacked, robbed and killed on June, 14 2024, at Panteka Market, Mpape, Abuja.

Thr FCT Police Command in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, and mailed to The ICIR on Sunday said following the incident in June 2024, detectives from Mpape Division immediately launched a comprehensive investigation.

The police said the suspects had dispossessed the victim of his mobile phone and other valuables but despite extensive tracking efforts, the device remained switched off, making it difficult to trace.

According to the police, the investigation team remained on the case for over a year, closely monitoring possible digital traces linked to the stolen phone.

“The breakthrough came on 2nd August 2025, when the victim’s phone, a Redmi 13C, was switched on.

“It was immediately tracked to one Mutari Lawal, 32 years from Kano State, who was promptly arrested.

“During interrogation, Mutari confessed to attacking and stabbing the deceased before making away with his valuables.

He named his accomplices as Dan’Asabe Ibrahim, a 22 year-old from Zamfara State, and Danjuma Ibrahim, an 18-year-old, both of no fixed address in Mpape.

According to the police, Mutari further disclosed that he took the stolen phone to Kano, kept it switched off for a year, and only powered it on in August 2025 to wipe data, insert his SIM card, and return to Abuja before he was arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale commended the diligence, resilience, and professionalism of the officers who ensured that justice prevailed despite the passage of time.

He warned all criminal elements within the FCT to repent or relocate as “the long arm of the law, which is patient, persistent, and resolute will definitely catch up with them.”

The FCT Police Command also reassured the residents that their security remained its priority and urges them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies.

The ICIR reported that Nwakama was found dead on Wednesday, June 19, five days after he was declared missing.

An On-Air Personality (OAP) with Atar Communication, owners of Liberty TV/Radio, the deceased reportedly left the office around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and was supposed to return to work at the station’s Mpape office by 2 p.m. the following day.

The Group General Manager (GGM), Atar Communication, Balarabe Muhammad, said the police in Mpape Division had declared that Nwakam’s body was found near the Panteka neighbourhood and had been transferred to the morgue at Kubwa General Hospital.

According to Muhammad, the OAP was stabbed around his neck, and his phone could not be found.