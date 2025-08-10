back to top

Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with murder of journalist found dead in Abuja

Reading time: 2 mins
Crime
Abuja-based journalist Joel Waksi. Image courtesy Voice of Liberty NG
Abuja-based journalist Joel Waksi. Image courtesy Voice of Liberty NG
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

OPERATIVES  of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, attached to Mpape Division, have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Azubuko Nwakama, also known as Joel Waksi, a journalist with Liberty Radio.

Nwakama was attacked, robbed and killed on June, 14 2024, at Panteka Market, Mpape, Abuja.

Thr FCT Police Command in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, and mailed to The ICIR on Sunday said following the incident in June 2024, detectives from Mpape Division immediately launched a comprehensive investigation.

The police said the suspects had dispossessed the victim of his mobile phone and other valuables but despite extensive tracking efforts, the device remained switched off, making it difficult to trace.

According to the police, the investigation team remained on the case for over a year, closely monitoring possible digital traces linked to the stolen phone.

“The breakthrough came on 2nd August 2025, when the victim’s phone, a Redmi 13C, was switched on.

“It was immediately tracked to one Mutari Lawal, 32 years from Kano State, who was promptly arrested.

“During interrogation, Mutari confessed to attacking and stabbing the deceased before making away with his valuables.

He named his accomplices as Dan’Asabe Ibrahim, a 22 year-old from Zamfara State, and Danjuma Ibrahim, an 18-year-old, both of no fixed address in Mpape.

According to the police, Mutari further disclosed that he took the stolen phone to Kano, kept it switched off for a year, and only powered it on in August 2025 to wipe data, insert his SIM card, and return to Abuja before he was arrested.

Read Also:

FCT police arrest another group of kidnappers in Sauka community
FCT Police clampdown on ‘one chance’ robbers, target unregistered vehicles
FCT Police Command foil robbery attempt by 15-man gang in Lugbe
FCT Police parade Naval officer over alleged killing of ex-Naval chief’s son in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale commended the diligence, resilience, and professionalism of the officers who ensured that justice prevailed despite the passage of time.

He warned all criminal elements within the FCT to repent or relocate as “the long arm of the law, which is patient, persistent, and resolute will definitely catch up with them.”

The FCT Police Command also reassured the residents that their security remained its  priority and urges them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies.


     

     

    The ICIR reported that Nwakama was found dead on Wednesday, June 19, five days after he was declared missing.

    An On-Air Personality (OAP) with Atar Communication, owners of Liberty TV/Radio, the deceased reportedly left the office around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and was supposed to return to work at the station’s Mpape office by 2 p.m. the following day.

    The Group General Manager (GGM), Atar Communication, Balarabe Muhammad, said the police in Mpape Division had declared that Nwakam’s body was found near the Panteka neighbourhood and had been transferred to the morgue at Kubwa General Hospital.

    According to Muhammad, the OAP was stabbed around his neck, and his phone could not be found.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement