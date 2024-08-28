FCT Police parade Naval officer over alleged killing of ex-Naval chief’s son in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has paraded a Nigerian Navy officer, AbdulRasheed Muhammad, who was arrested over the alleged murder of the son of former Chief of Naval Staff, Ishaya. I. Ibrahim, a vice admiral.

While parading Muhammad on Wednesday, August 27 in Abuja, the FCT commissioner of police (CP), Bennett Igweh, said the suspect killed Aminu Ibrahim and stole his car two weeks ago.

Igweh confirmed that the car had been recovered.

According to the police chief, Aminu was robbed and killed in the Maitama area of Abuja, and his Prado SUV vehicle was taken away by his attackers.

“I want to inform you that AbdulRasheed Muhammad, a serving Nigerian Navy personnel, committed the murder. He has confessed to the crime, and we have recovered the Prado Jeep.”

While speaking to journalists at the FCT police headquarters, Muhammad revealed that he served as a seaman in the Navy and was assigned to the former Chief of Naval Staff’s residence.

“I work at the house. He wanted to go out at night, around 11:30. He said he needed security.

“So, I followed him with my gun. Along the way, he stopped to check his ATM, as if he was going to buy something.

“I thought maybe I was going to escort him to a market or somewhere. Then, when I came out through the other door, I shot him, took the car, and left. I’m a guard and a seaman in the Navy. He did not do anything to me; I killed him to steal his car,” the suspect confessed.

The police also paraded 94 suspects associated with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, who were taken into custody in connection with the fatal incident resulting in the death of two police officers on Sunday, August 25.

In addition, the police paraded twin brothers – Obike David and Obike Stanley – who the police said specialised in ATM card theft.

“They execute their plans by claiming to assist unsuspecting persons who seem new to the operation of ATMs. While at it, they swap their ATM cards and proceed to withdraw money from the accounts of their victims.

According to the police, during interrogation, they confessed to the crime and will be charged in court after investigations.