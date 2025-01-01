back to top

FCT recorded 104 kidnapping, 268 armed robbery cases in 2024 – Police

Crime
FCT recorded 104 kidnapping, 268 armed robbery cases in 2024 - Police
FCT Police commissioner, Tunji Disu
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police commissioner, Olatunji Disu, said the command dealt with a significant number of crimes, including 104 kidnappings and 268 armed robberies in the nation’s capital in 2024.

Disu said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The CP said 216 kidnapping and 132 armed robbery suspects were arrested during the year.

He added that 263 “one-chance” robbery cases were reported and 71 suspects were arrested.

The police boss said from available data, there was a 15 per cent reduction in crime incidents within the FCT between 2023 and 2024.

Disu reported that there were 32 cybercrime cases with 15 arrests, 68 homicide cases with 78 arrests, and 73 burglary cases with 20 arrests in the outgoing year.

He said the city recorded 385 fraud cases with 422 arrests and 38 cultism cases with 59 arrests.

Additionally, the commissioner said 68 cases of police misconduct were reported, and 127 car theft cases were recorded with 64 arrests.

Disu noted that 68 abduction victims and 19 ‘one chance’ robbery victims were rescued.


     

     

    In terms of convictions, 178 fraud suspects were charged, with 58 convicted. Eleven out of 19 cult suspects were convicted, and eight out of 26 burglary suspects were convicted.

    He also stated that 58 police misconduct suspects were charged without conviction, and 11 out of 22 car theft suspects were convicted.

    During the year, Disu said the police recovered 376 firearms, including 13 AK-47 magazines and 187 rounds of live ammunition, as well as N409,992. They also recovered 73 vehicles from car theft cases, with 24 from ‘one chance’ robbery incidents and two from cultism cases.

    The command lauded the minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike, the FCT residents, sister security agencies, the media, members of the police community relations committee (PCRC), civil society organizations (CSOs), vigilante groups, and community policing stakeholders for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the year.

     

