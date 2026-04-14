Police arrest 33 over Kwara church attack, recover anti-aircraft launcher

OPERATIVES of the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) have arrested 33 suspected members of a criminal network believed to be behind terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery in Kwara and neighbouring states.

The police recovered an anti-aircraft launcher and other sophisticated weapons in the process.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, a deputy commissioner of police, made this known on Monday while addressing journalists at the FID-IRT headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the arrests followed a series of coordinated operations carried out across Kwara and Kogi states, stemming from investigations into the November 20, 2025 attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

The ICIR reported that the incident, saw armed bandits storm the church during an evening service. At least three worshippers were killed, while 38 others, including the pastor, were abducted. The attack, which was broadcast live, drew widespread outrage across the country. All the victims were later rescued through a joint security operation.

According to Placid, early findings from the investigation indicate that the suspects were involved in a range of serious crimes, including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, arms trafficking, and terrorism.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, one anti-aircraft launcher, 32 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, five walkie-talkie communication devices, and a camouflage hydration backpack.

Providing more details, Placid said: “Following the attack on the C.A.C in Eruku Town, Ekiti LGA of Kwara State on 20th November 2025, operatives of the IRT, acting on credible human and technical intelligence, conducted coordinated operations across Kwara and Kogi states.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was involved in criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of firearms, arms dealing, and acts of terrorism, for which a prima facie case has been established.

“The gang members were arrested at multiple locations, including Gbugbu, Ora-Ago, Baballa, Kaiama, Awi, Charagi, Patigi, and Okeode. During operations, the suspects abandoned an anti-aircraft rifle and three AK-47 rifles, which were subsequently recovered by the police. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend any fleeing members of the gang to recover additional operational weapons.”

The police also released the names of the 33 suspects arrested in connection with the case. They include: Abubakar Usman, also known as Siddi, 26; Ibrahim Sa’idu, alias Idi Soho, 35; Adamu Mohammad, aka Baushe/Dogo, 58; Abdullahi Abubakar, aka Bature, 35; Abubakar Abdullahi, aka Turke, 35; Yusufa Isah, aka Munyaye, 50; Zubairu Abubakar, 35; Shaibu Usman, 35; Mohammed Lawai, aka Jalel, 40; Dahiru Adamu Mohammedu, 50; and Mohammadu Audu, aka Alti, 40.

Others are: Dahiru Alh Ahmadu, 25; Iliyasu Umar, aka Magaji, 38; Usman Alh Mati, aka Saidu, 30; Umar Mohammed, aka Mulandan, 25; Shehu Usman Mohammedu; Umar Mohammed Jos, 25; Mohammadu Ali, aka Jabbi/Ruwa, 30; Abubakar Mamman, 28; Mohammadu Alti, 32; Idris Auwal, aka Samaila, 26; Ajiboye Biodun, 20; Lawali Shehu, 32; Mohammadu Sani, aka Kachalla Ruga, 65; Musa Ado, aka Maidu, 65; Abubakar Adamu, aka Buba, 26; Mohammadu Zangina, aka Zangina, 23; Abubakar Shaibu, aka Jijji, 20; Mohammadu Salihu, aka Fulani, 25; Mohammadu Musa, aka Musa, 23; Abubakar Sani, aka Siddi, 25; Yusufa Isah, aka Leriya, 22; and Mohammadu Ibrahim, aka Iro, 21.

The 33 suspects are part of a larger group of 50 individuals paraded by the police on Monday as part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle criminal networks.

In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, Placid said the arrests were made during what he described as a “strategic offensive against syndicates that have long threatened the peace of the nation” since January.

He added that key suspects were being prepared for prosecution, while security operatives were still tracking other fleeing members of the group and working to recover more illegal weapons.

Days after the incident, President Bola Tinubu announced via a post on X that all those abducted from the church had been rescued.