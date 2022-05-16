Police arrest four over lynching of sound engineer in Lekki

— 1 min read

THE Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects over the lynching of a sound engineer identified as David Imoh by motorcyclists in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos.

Public Relations Officer of the Command Benjamin Hundeyin announced the arrests on Twitter.

“I can authoritatively confirm that all the perpetrators of this heinous crime have been arrested. They will all be prosecuted. Say no to jungle justice,” he said.

READ ALSO:

NDLEA chairman frowns at death of officers lynched in Ondo town

SPOTTED: Salihu Yakubu wants to lynch Charly Boy — and 244 people are behind him

According to reports, the sound engineer and his friend, a saxophonist, had a disagreement over N100 change with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as ‘okada’, before they were attacked.

- Advertisement -

The sound engineer was reportedly lynched and set on fire.

Nigerians have taken to social media, especially Twitter, to demand the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators through the hashtag #JusticeforDave.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a post on Twitter, said, “How would someone kill a fellow human being just because of 100 naira or a mere argument? I feel sad as a traditional man, police officer, PR practitioner, and archaeologist, to see things like this, and observe the level of decadence in moral values and Africanism in us.”

A Twitter user, Zzetta, said: “This is Dave! Sound engineer. Profiled wrongly by a mob, accused, killed and burnt brutally. #JusticeforDave”.

Another Twitter user, Dr. Penking added, “This didn’t happen in Kaduna, Sokoto or Taraba. This happened in Lagos State, the heart of Yoruba land. Dave was not a thief. Dave was not a fraudster. Dave was not a criminal. Dave was a young Nigerian struggling and making an honest living. #JusticeforDave.”