Police arrest Mr Ibu’s son over alleged fraud

THE Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, Lagos State, has arrested Onyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu, the son and adopted daughter of Nollywood actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu.

The FCID confirmed this in a statement released on Thursday, January 25, stating they were arrested over an alleged N50 million fraud.

According to the department’s public relations officer, Aminat Mayegun, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the arrest was after they received a petition from Diamond Waves Law on behalf of Mr. Ibu’s wife, Stella, alleging they conspired to defraud the actor.

“On 6th September, 2023, a petition was received from Diamond Waves Law on behalf of Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor wherein one Onyeabuchi Daniel Okafor, Valentine Okafor, both of whom are sons of Mr. John Ikechukwu Okafor (Alias Ibu) and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu were alleged to have conspired to defraud Mr. Ibu while being on sick bed”, the statement read in part.

Mayegun in the statement further stated that investigation into the case established that as part of efforts to fund his medical bills, Mr. Ibu launched a public fund-raising initiative and attracted donations from his fans, entertainment industry players, and other well-spirited members of the public into a bank account which he publicised and dedicated for the purpose.

The Police also revealed that the actor’s wife was in charge of the funds raised to sort the medical bills and sustain the family but the accused took possession of his phone and hacked into his banking details.

According to the Police investigation, the duo had a false marriage at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry as part of their intentions to flee the country to the United Kingdom and spent N5 million, of which the Police later recovered N50 million from them.

The ICIR reported that Mr Ibu had his leg amputated and the family had solicited financial support from Nigerians to pay the medical bills.