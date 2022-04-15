Police arrest two over attack on judge during court sitting in Bayelsa

— 1 min read

THE Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the attack on a judge during court proceedings in the state on Wednesday.

Justice Nayai Aganaba of the Bayelsa State High Court was stoned by dozens of hoodlums, who stormed his court to stop proceedings in a political case.

Justice Aganaba was hearing a case on the disputed ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The claimant, Alex Blackson and his brother, Osom Blackson, were injured during the stampede in the courtroom.

The lawyers were chased out while the judge was later whisked to safety by his police orderly.

Also, in December 2020, hoodlums numbering about 20 overpowered security men on duty and forced their way into Court II of the Federal High Court premises in the Onopa suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

The court was handling a pre-election suit involving the candidates of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District.

The hoodlums destroyed valuables of judicial officers and court properties.

They also manhandled and chased away lawyers and staff at the court and made away with mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The Bayelsa State Police Command, in a statement released on Friday, said two suspects, Promise Ogilogi and Azibabin Adiki were arrested in connection with the attack on the court.

The statement said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command has remanded two suspects in prison custody for their involvement in the Bayelsa State High court invasion and attack on High court judge.

“The suspects, one Promise Ogilogi ‘m’ and Azibabin Adiki ‘m’, were arrested on April 13, 2022.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has charged police operatives to intensify efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects and warn unequivocally that the Command is poised to deal decisively with anyone or persons who hide under any guise to disrupt the peace in the state.

“The Command hereby assures members of the public, particularly the judiciary, that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and sanctity of the courtroom and to forestall future occurrence.”

Speaking to The ICIR in a telephone chat, spokesperson of the Command, Asinim Butswat said the police would not condone attacks on judges or courts in the state or any form of insecurity.

“We are on top of the matter; those attacking courts and judges in the state should desist from it. We will not condone any form of insecurity or breakdown of law and order in Bayelsa,” Asinim said.

He said the two suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the judge are in police custody and will be charged to court soon.