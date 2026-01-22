Police backtrack after backlash, deny making conflicting statements on Kaduna abduction

THE Nigeria Police Force has dismissed claims that it issued conflicting statements over the reported mass abduction of worshippers in Kaduna State.
The Force said its responses on the abduction were guided by available evidence.
The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, where 177 worshippers were allegedly kidnapped during an attack.
Initial reports on the incident were dismissed by the Kaduna State Police Command and the state government, which drew criticisms and caused confusion among the public.
Authorities later confirmed the incident.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, January 21, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), said the Force did not contradict itself, explaining that early statements reflected the absence of verified information.
“There is no inconsistency from the statement coming from the police. The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police said when we received the information, we immediately mobilised to the scene. We are yet to get any evidence as this happened.
“The moment we obtained evidence, we came out to say that we have gotten evidence. So, there is no inconsistency,” Hundeyin explained.
He said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had since ordered the deployment of helicopters for aerial surveillance, alongside additional operational and intelligence resources.
Hundeyin added that tactical units had been dispatched to the area, patrols intensified, and search-and-rescue operations launched to locate the abductees.
Initial denial and subsequent confirmation
In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, January 20, Hundeyin confirmed that the abduction was initially disputed during a meeting of the Kaduna State Security Council convened by Governor Uba Sani.
“Subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources has confirmed that the incident did occur,” he said, noting that conflicting accounts from individuals within the affected community contributed to the initial uncertainty.
The police also clarified that remarks made by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, were intended to prevent panic while investigations were ongoing.
At the time, Rabiu had challenged those claiming that an abduction occurred to present evidence, including a list of kidnapped persons and their details.
“Anyone who has evidence should come forward with the list of kidnapped persons and their particulars,” Rabiu said during a press briefing.
Similarly, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu, said engagements with community leaders and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the state level suggested the reports were false.
This, however, contradicted the account of the CAN chairman in the 19 northern states and the FCT, John Hayab, who said scores of worshippers were taken during the attack.
Reacting to the commissioner’s statement, the NPF said the uncertainty arose after the Kaduna State Security Council, convened by the government following the reports, received conflicting accounts from individuals from the affected local government area, some of whom he said disputed the incident and described it as false.
Full list of the abductees as culled from TheCable
1. Samson Naallah
2. Ezekiel Naallah
3. Christopher Naallah
4. Martin Samson
5. Moses Samson
6. Clever Godwin
7. Jerusalem Chindo
8. Markus Markus
9. Benjamin Markus
10. Albert Markus
11. Ofelana Markus
12. Linus Markus
13. Hassana Linus
14. Ojo Bamboya
15. Esther Ojo
16. Mary Jonathan
17. George Jonathan
18. Careful Jonathan
19. EF James
20. Morin Boniface
21. Junior James
22. Happiness Jonathan
23. Honest Jonathan
24. Honesty Jonathan
25. Faith Luka
26. Beauty Luka
27. Junior Luka
28. Rosemary Luka
29. Dorothy Luka
30. Selina Luka
31. Alice Bamboya
32. Magdalena Godwin
33. Hassan Ishaya
34. Lazarus Ishaya
35. Marta Ishaya
36. Zummunta Ishaya
37. Salvation Ishaya
38. Susana Linus
39. Jummal Linus
40. Peace Joshua
41. Zahaya Joshua
42. Nabilah Makudi
43.Hajara Makudi
44. Rebecca Hosea
45. Ahmad Ahmad
46. Liyu Ezekiel
47. Vivian Ezekiel
48. Goodluck Ezekiel
49. Beauty Ezekiel
50. Matina Maiyashi
51. Bridget Maiyashi
52. Vivian Linus
53. Mary Amos
54. Hamid Amos
55. Patricia Amos
56. Hamisu Amos
57. Luka Amos
58. Tacy Amos
59. Cynthia Amos
60. Mercy Isaac
61. Augustine Makudi
62. Matthew Samaila
63. Adam Musa
64. Malika Sule
65. Abu Ahmad
66. Hussein Lucky
67. Akinyi Sadiu
68. Dangata Amos
69. Helen Jonathan
70. Asinwa Jonathan
71. Faith Joseph
72. Gloria Kennet
73. Happiness Danisa
74. Fidelis Jacob
75. Tobias Markus
76. Istu Paul
77. Hassana Paul
78. Charity Chindo
79. Christiana Danisa
80. Everest Danima
81. Thomas Philip
82. Catrina Danbosi
83. Halima Hassan
84. Hassan Lukumi
85. Mary Sadiu
86. Franca John
87. Henry Danbiyi
89. Ayuba Lawal
90. Solomon Ayuba
91. Theophilus Danlami
92. Charles Sambo
93. Rahila Charles
94. Gambo Danisa
95. Talent Danisa
96. Nehemiah Danjuma
97. Maijima Shekarau
98. Matina Maijima
99. Laraba Maijima
100. Musa Danjuma
101. Ishaya Danima
102. Lulu Danisa
103. Clement Ahmad
104. Destiny Ahmad
105. Nehemiah Ishaya
106. Simon Ishaya
107. Nasty Muku
108. Helena Joseph
109. Joseph Bawa
110. Sarah Joseph
111. Bulus Mariya
112. Musa Samaila
113. Bulus Bawa
114. Halima Bawa
115. Beture Hosea
116. Sati Hosea
117. Titus John
118. Dogara Bawa
119. Lories Bawa
120. Adamu Aminu
121. Ezekiel Adamu
122. Tenah Markus
123. Tina Danbosi
124. Patricio Bawa
125. Janet Tsuda
126. Amina Danjuma
127. Sandra Danbosi
128. Bridget Sunday
129. Saphat Innocent
130. Alex Sunday
131. Beauty Peter
132. Samisa Paul
133. Joy Joseph
134. Methole Johanna
135. Genesis Johanna
136. Maria Johanna
137. Merozdu Adonu
138. Karimi Jangbe
139. Sunday Martela
140. Santina Hershinga
141. Keuna Michael
142. Hassan Bulus
143. Marzeta Maisoni
144. Mainwa Dominic
145. Godwin Karimi
146. Amos Akijo
147. Nathan Amos
148. Joseph Chindo
149. Lydia Godwin
150. Hamna Maiyangi
151. Toletu Maiyangi
152. Esther Godday
153. Godswill Godday
154. Godlive Samson
155. Goodluck Aliga
156. Madaki Tabawa
157. Tabawa Abba
58. Tabawa Iyamye
159. Samuel Amos
160. Daniel Amos
161. Deborah Amos
162. Ruth Amos
163. Emmanuel Danjuma
164. Joshua Danjuma
165. Rejoice Danisa
166. Blessing Danisa
167. Ibrahim Lawal
168. Zainab Lawal
169. Sadiq Ahmad
170. Aisha Ahmad
171. Yakubu Musa
172. Suleiman Musa
173. Rahama Musa
174. Daniel Jonathan
175. Samuel Jonathan
176. Peter Jonathan
177. Grace Jonathan
Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M