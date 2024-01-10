Police begin probe into Tiwa Savage’s petition against Davido

L-R: Tiwa Savage and Davido
L-R: Tiwa Savage and Davido
THE Lagos state Police command has confirmed receiving the petition by Nigerian songster, Tiwa Savage, alleging threats to her life by her colleague David Adeleke, widely known as Davido.

The state’s Police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, January 10, said investigation into the allegations had commenced.

“I can confirm to you that we have received the petition, and investigation has commenced,” he said.


    The ICIR reported that Tiwa Savage presented a petition to the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, accusing Davido of assault and serious bodily harm, in a message she shared on X.

    In the petition, Savage stated that Davido threatened her with texts containing insulting and demeaning comments after she had shared a photo of herself with one of Davido’s baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, on her Instagram story.

    She further noted that the threat felt like some type of online and offline harassment to her and team members, adding that Davido should be held responsible if anything harmful happened to her or any member of my family.

    Tiwa Savage and Davido had a family friendship. But they unfollowed each other on Instagram over the weekend, creating a buzz on social media.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

