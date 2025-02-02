Police commence third-party vehicle insurance enforcement

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that mandatory minimum third-party motor vehicle insurance would be enforced nationwide starting February 1.

This enforcement follows the directive from the police inspector general, Kayode Egbetokun.

Third-party motor vehicle insurance is a mandatory policy in Nigeria that provides financial protection against damages or injuries caused to third parties by the insured vehicle.

This insurance covers liabilities such as physical injuries, property damage, and death resulting from accidents involving the insured vehicle.

According to Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act, all vehicle owners are required to possess third-party insurance before operating their vehicles on public roads. Non-compliance with these laws can result in penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both.

Section 68 of the Insurance Act of 2003 states, “(1)No person shall use or cause or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless a liability which he may thereby incur in respect of damage to the property of third parties is insured with an insurer registered under this Act.

“(Two) The insurance taken out pursuant to subsection (1) of this section shall cover liability of not less than N1 million.

“(3Three) The insurance under this section shall be in addition to the liabilities required to be insured under the Motor Vehicle (Third Party) Insurance Act, 1950, and shall be regulated mutatis mutandis by the provisions of the Act.

“(Four) A person who contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N250,000 or imprisonment for one year or both.”

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, all vehicle owners in Lagos must have at least a valid third-party insurance policy.

He urged those without any form of insurance to obtain one immediately and warned vehicle owners and operators against disregarding the order.

Hundeyin further stated that non-compliance would attract stiff penalties, including fines. “This initiative aims to ensure vehicle owners comply with stipulated insurance requirements to protect themselves and other road users,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lagos State Command, Olanrewaju Ishola, has directed officers involved in the enforcement exercise to carry out their duties professionally.

He also warned that any form of misconduct or disrespect toward the public would not be tolerated.

In Akwa Ibom, the commissioner of police, Baba Azare, led a monitoring team across the Uyo metropolis and Ikot Ekpene on Saturday. He stated that the exercise aligned with Section 68 of the Insurance Act.

Azare emphasised that possessing valid third-party insurance was a legal requirement for all vehicle owners before using public roads. He added that the enforcement aimed to protect road users, ensure accountability, and promote adherence to traffic regulations.

“Today, we are here to monitor the enforcement of the third-party insurance compliance in Akwa Ibom State.

“So far, so good, in all the areas we have visited, people are complying, those who have not complied, their vehicles will be impounded and taken to the police station, where they have to comply with the third-party insurance before the release of their vehicles. “For those who will not comply accordingly, the process of prosecution will take place,” Azare said.

Azare noted that the enforcement would be a continuous exercise until everyone complied.

In Edo State, police public relations officer, Moses Yamu, in a statement, said the commissioner of police in the state, Betty Otimenyin, urged vehicle owners to obtain third-party insurance.

The commissioner warned that those who failed to update their vehicle particulars, particularly third-party insurance, would face sanctions.