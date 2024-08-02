Police confine Abuja, Lagos protesters to MKO Abiola Stadium, Gani Fawehinmi Park

THE Nigerian police have confined thousands of protesters to specific locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) and Lagos State.

The police blocked major roads leading to the MKO Abiola Stadium in the FCT and the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos in attempt to prevent the peaceful protesters from marching towards different parts of the state and the nation’s capital.

While this might not be unconnected with court orders restricting the demonstrators, the protesters became furious and agitated, demanding to know why they must be restricted.

In Lagos, the protesters are insisting on converging and moving on the roads.

One of the protest leaders alleged that there was planned attack on the protesters by thugs allegedly sponsored by the government and the police showed no concern about it.

He further alleged that four of the protesters were attacked by the police on their way home on Thursday, August 1, despite the peaceful protest in the state.

Other protesters corroborated his claims and said whatever happened to them, the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Commissioner of Police in the state should be held responsible.

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner, speaking on behalf of other protesters, said they were on the ground to chase away any protesters who might be unjustly manhandled by security operatives or other anti-protesters.

He added that there was already a legal move to reverse the restriction of protest in Lagos State to Gani Fawehinmi and Peace Parks.

Abuja protesters getting agitated

Similarly, many protesters at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja are getting agitated over police insistence that they must not leave the venue to another part of the city to protest.

The police refusal to allow the protesters to march beyond the stadium has led to several altercations between them and the police officers.

Consequently, the protesters have been blocking vehicles along highways around the stadium.

The police could also be seen stationed on the road, with their vehicles blocking the path the protesters might want to cross from the stadium into the city.

Military and policemen were spotted with heavy equipment at the stadium.

Police helicopter was also seen hovering around protesters at the stadium.

Currently, the #EndBadGovernace protest has spread to about 15 states.

The organisers are protesting poor governance and economic hardships caused by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

The posts and tweets on the protest carry different hashtags, ranging from #RevolutionNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.









