EndBadGovernance: NBA offers pro-bono services to detained protesters

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has directed its branches to actively monitor court proceedings related to the trials of #EndBadGovernance protesters to ensure justice for the demonstrators currently facing prosecution.

The President of the NBA Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe, made the announcement in a statement released on his X handle on Wednesday, September 4.

Osigwe said it has also launched a Pro Bono initiative aimed at providing legal support to protesters who are unable to secure representation.

He said the NBA, through its Citizens’ Liberties Committee (NBA-CLC), has been tasked with collaborating closely with the chairmen and Human Rights Committees of its branches across the country.

This he said, is to ensure that no defendant suffers from a lack of legal representation or faces injustice during the trial process.

“The Nigerian Bar Association Citizens’ Liberties Committee (NBA-CLC) has been tasked with liaising closely with the chairmen and Human Rights Committees of NBA branches in regions where protesters are currently being prosecuted. This ensures that no defendant suffers injustice.

“The NBA legal team will continue to monitor court proceedings to ensure that trials are conducted with strict adherence to due process, safeguarding the legal rights of all defendants. The legal teams are in courts and will continue to monitor proceedings to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, the human rights of defendants are protected, and justice is served,” the statement read.

The #EndBadGovernance protests, which took place between August 1 to 10, 2024, were sparked by widespread frustration with government policies, economic hardships, and perceived corruption.

The ICIR reported how thousands of Nigerians took to the streets in over 22 states, demanding better governance, political reforms, and improved living conditions.

The protesters also asked for the reversal of removal of petrol subsidy, which has caused severe economic downturns to the country.

The protests were largely peaceful in the early stage but would later be turned into violent as both security forces in some parts of the country resisted the protesters’ right to peaceful protest. The ICIR reported how the police, alongside other security forces, tear-gassed and shot at harmless protesters and journalists, particularly in Abuja and Kano.

However, in some states, thugs and hoodlums hijacked the protests to loot government properties, leading to arbitrary arrests and the detention of several demonstrators.

On August 12, the Kano State Police command said it had moved about 76 suspects arrested for flying Russian flags during the protest to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was as the police said it arrested 873 suspects during the nationwide demonstration.

A human rights activist, Serah Ibrahim, confirmed that about 37 minors were arrested during the nationwide 10-days protest.

Since the protests and subsequent arrests, many protesters have been charged with offenses ranging from, attempt to destabilise the country, sedition and conspiracy.

This has, however, led to widespread criticism by human rights groups for what they perceive as a clampdown on free speech and the right to protest.

Ongoing trials

Currently about 10 leaders and organisers are being arraigned at the Federal High Court In Abuja for alleged treason, inciting mutiny and intent to destabilise Nigeria.

This case was aside the trial in which the Federal High Court in Abuja permitted the police to remand 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters for 60 days. Some of the protesters here were allegedly denied legal representation.

The protesters arraigned before Emeka Nwite, a judge, are Michael Adaramoye also known as Lenin, Adeyemi Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Opaoluwa Simon and Angel Innocent.

The protesters are being tried for alleged treason, inciting mutiny and intent to destabilise Nigeria.

Others are Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello, Nuradeen Khamis and Aabdulsalam Zubairu.

In the six counts filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the federal government also named a British citizen, Andrew Wynne, aka Andrew Povich, as defendant.

The men among the protesters are detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre while the women are detained at the Suleja Correctional Centre.

In the charge sheet marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, the defendants were accused of “treason, destabilising the country, intimidating the president and destroying the NCC in Kano,” among others.

Egbetokun specifically accused the protesters of acting together and conspiring with the intent to destabilise the country and commit a felony between July 1 and August 4, 2024.

The police boss said the offence was contrary to Section 95 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The case has been adjourned to September 11, 2024.

