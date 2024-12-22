Endbadgovernance: Police reject Amnesty report, demand retraction

THE Nigeria Police Force has dismissed Amnesty International’s findings, accusing its officers of extrajudicial killings during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, during a press briefing on Sunday, October 22, described the claims as false, misleading, and harmful to the police’s image.

Recall that between August 1 and 10, 2024, Nigerians took to the streets to protest against the country’s rising cost of living and widespread corruption.

The ICIR reported that Amnesty International (AI) had in a report on November 28, stated that at least 24 people were killed and over 1,200 others, including minors, were detained during the protest.

The report, titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” accused the police authorities of using “excessive force” against demonstrators during the protest.

The organisation said the police used extreme force against protesters nationwide during the protest leading to fatalities in states namely Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Niger.

“Those killed included 20 young people, an older person and two children.”

The AI said in all cases, the victims were shot by the police, firing live ammunition at close range, often at the head or torso, suggesting that officers were shooting to kill.

But Adejobi said a report from a special investigative panel constituted to verify the claims, highlighted inaccuracies in AI’s report.

Adejobi stated that investigations by a special panel, in collaboration with police commissioners across states, found the allegations unsubstantiated.

“Amnesty International is advised to reflect on its frequent false reporting on Nigeria’s law enforcement activities and ensure its reports are accurate and contain a true and fair representation of events affecting national security and public safety. Accurate reporting of facts is essential to the integrity of any international organisation, and Amnesty International should not be an exception,” Adejobi said.

He stressed that the Force would demand a retraction of the report and a public apology for the alleged inaccuracies.

Speaking on the AI findings in Borno, he said the police rejected claims that officers used grenades during the protests, killing three people.

The Force also dismissed allegations that three people were shot dead in Suleja, Niger State, adding that investigations showed no evidence to support the claim.

According to him, the alleged killing of a 21-year-old was found to be false, noting that local sources confirmed that no such incident occurred.

He also dismissed AI’s report of killings on October 1, 2024, in Kaduna State during the protest.

He stated that no protests occurred, and an incident mentioned in the report involved the Nigerian Army, not the police.

For the incident in Kano State, the police attributed the killings of 12 Nigerians to confrontations between looters and criminals.

“Contrary to Amnesty International’s claims, there is no credible evidence to support allegations of killings or excessive use of force by the police. Reports of officers firing live rounds at protesters or targeting unarmed civilians are baseless and were not corroborated by independent investigations.

“Evidence available to the NPF indicates that certain elements infiltrated the protests with the intention of inciting violence, destroying public property, and endangering public safety. The police responded with minimum force without the use of firearms to disperse such disruptive elements in accordance with legal guidelines.

“Detentions and prosecutions were conducted within legal frameworks, and allegations of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of legal access are unsubstantiated,” the police said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





However, while The ICIR can’t confirm the number of deaths during the protest, this organisation documented and gathered a series of police brutality, harassment and arbitrary arrests during the protest in FCT, Kano and Sokoto.

Among those arrested were minors and individuals who claimed not to be involved in the protests.

Most of these individuals were kept incommunicado without trial for days, against the Nigerian Constitution.

The ICIR also reported how security operatives targeted journalists in Abuja during the protest.