EndBadGovernance protests: Over 50 journalists attacked, harassed during coverage – CPJ

AT least 56 journalists were attacked by security forces or unidentified citizens while covering the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations in Nigeria in August 2024, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said.

The CPJ noted in a report that documentation of the incidents, based on interviews, local reports, and verified media, highlighted significant dangers reporters face during protests in many African countries and the failure of authorities to protect journalists.

The report stated that out of the 56 journalists attacked during the protest, all worked for privately owned media, except one from government-owned Radio Nigeria.

This was as the committee disclosed that more than 40 Nigerian journalists were detained, attacked, or harassed while reporting on presidential and state elections in the country and dozens were attacked during the #EndSARS campaign in 2020.

According to the report, the attacks on journalists in Nigeria are part of a broader trend of violence against the media in Africa, particularly during periods of political unrest.

“In Kenya, at least a dozen journalists have been targeted by security personnel during weeks of youth-led protests since June, with at least one reporter shot with rubber bullets and several others hit with teargas canisters. Meanwhile, Ugandan police and soldiers used force to quash similar demonstrations over corruption and high living costs, while a Ghanaian court banned planned protests.

“Globally, attacks on the press often spike during moments of political tension. In Senegal, at least 25 journalists were attacked, detained, or tear gassed while reporting on February’s protests over delayed elections.”

The ICIR reported that many Nigerians took to the streets nationwide to protest poor governance and economic hardships caused by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

However, during the protest, there was widespread attacks on protesters and journalists by both the state, including the police and the State Security Service, SSS and non-state actors as documented by The ICIR and other news platforms.

The report by the CPJ also indicated that on July 31, police officers harassed a News Central TV crew in Lagos State, forcing the platform to halt its coverage of planned protests at the Lekki toll gate.

Similar incidents were recorded on August 1 in Abuja, Borno, Kano, and Delta states, where journalists were subjected to arrests, detention, and physical attacks by both security forces and unidentified assailants.

On August 3, at the Abuja National Stadium, The ICIR reported that masked security forces fired bullets and tear gas in the direction of 18 journalists covering the protests, several of whom were wearing press vests.

The journalists include Premium Times reporters Abdulkareem Mojeed, Emmanuel Agbo, Abdulqudus Ogundapo, and Popoola Ademola; TheCable videographer Mbasirike Joshua and reporters Dyepkazah Shibayan, Bolanle Olabimtan, and Claire Mom; AIT reporter Oscar Ihimhekpen and camera operators Femi Kuku and Olugbenga Ogunlade.

Others are the News Central TV camera operator Eno-Obong Koffi and reporter Emmanuel Bagudu; The ICIR’s video journalist Olayinka Fatunbi and reporters Mustapha Usman and Nurudeen Akewushola; and Peoples Gazette reporters Akintade and Ebube Ibeh.

According to the report, the AIT’s Kuku dislocated his leg while Ademola cut his knees and broke his phone while fleeing from the gun-weilding security operatives.

Similarly, on August 6, in Lagos State, unidentified armed men assaulted four News Central TV journalists, hitting them and their vehicle with sticks.





