Court adjourns EndBadGovernance protesters’ arraignment to September 11

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the arraignment of 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters to September 11, 2024.

The court will also rule on their bail application on the same day.

The protesters, arrested during the recent demonstrations against the government’s alleged failures, appeared in court today, Monday, September 2, on different charges.

The ICIR reports that the Federal Government arraigned 10 leaders, organisers and members of the protest held from August 1 to 10 across Nigeria, in Abuja today.

The protesters are being tried for alleged treason, inciting mutiny and intent to destabilise Nigeria.

The protesters arraigned before Emeka Nwite, a judge, are Michael Adaramoye also known as Lenin, Adeyemi Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Opaoluwa Simon and Angel Innocent.

Others are Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello, Nuradeen Khamis and Aabdulsalam Zubairu.

In the six counts filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Federal Government also named a British citizen, Andrew Wynne, aka Andrew Povich, as defendant.

The men among the protesters are detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre while the women are detained at the Suleja Correctional Centre.

The ICIR reports that the #EndBadGovernance movement, which gained significant traction in over 20 states, criticised widespread corruption, poor governance, and the deteriorating state of public services in Nigeria.

The protesters demanded accountability from government officials, better infrastructure, and an end to what they describe as unfriendly policies.

Charges levied on defendants

Meanwhile, in the charge sheet marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, the defendants were accused of “treason, destabilising the country, intimidating the President and destroying the NCC in Kano,” among others.

Egbetokun specifically accused the protesters of acting together and conspiring with the intent to destabilise the country and commit a felony between July 1 and August 4, 2024.

The police boss said the offence was contrary to Section 95 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

“Between 1 July 2024 and 4 August 2024, at Karshi Abuja FCT, within the jurisdiction of this court, while acting in concert and with intent to destabilise Nigeria, (defendants) conspired together to commit felony, to wit: inciting to mutiny and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code,” he said.

According to him, the protesters, between July 1, 2024, and August 10, 2024, in Abuja FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, in collaboration with Andrew Wynne (aka Andrew Povich) a British Citizen, with the intent to destabilise Nigeria, waged war against the state in order to intimidate the President by attacking and injuring police officers and burning police stations.

He also noted that the protesters attacked the High Court Complex, NCC Complex, Kano Printing Press, Government House Karo, Kadama Investment and Promotions Agency office, NURTW office and several other buildings.

Egbetokun noted that the offences were contrary to Section 410 of the Penal Code (Northern States) Federal Provisions Act CAP P3 LEN 204.

He stressed that the defendants were accused of conspiring with Wynne, a British citizen, to destabilise Nigeria by inciting public unrest and fostering discontent against the government.

The Inspector General stated that these actions constitute an offence under Section 416 of the Penal Code (Northern States) Federal Provisions Act CAP P3 LFN 2004.