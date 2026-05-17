Police confirm 17 officers killed in terror attack on Yobe military base

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the death of 17 of its officers following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

In a statement on Saturday, May 16, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, the Force said the officers were killed during an attack on the training institution in the early hours of May 8, 2026.

According to the statement, the officers were undergoing specialised operational training at the facility when terrorists launched what the NPF described as a coordinated assault from multiple directions at about 1:15 a.m.

It added that several personnel of the Nigerian Army also lost their lives while repelling the attack.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased officers, saying their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“The officers, who were undergoing specialised operational training at the institution, lost their lives when terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the facility from multiple directions at about 0115hrs. Several gallant personnel of the Nigerian Army also made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously repelling the attack.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, described the fallen officers as courageous and dedicated personnel who demonstrated exceptional patriotism and commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counterterrorism and tactical training programmes. The IGP conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the entire Force to the bereaved families, assuring them that the sacrifices of the deceased officers will never be forgotten,” the statement added.

The IGP commended the resilience of the surviving officers and urged them to remain committed to completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.

The attack was part of the coordinated assault on military formation in Yobe State, which the troops of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai claimed to have been repelled on May 7.

In a statement on May 8, after the incident, Operation Hadin Kai said fighters suspected to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province attacked the headquarters of the 27 Brigade in Buni Gari and nearby military positions from multiple directions under the cover of darkness.

The military said troops, supported by the air component of the operation, repelled the assault, killing more than 50 terrorists, while recovering weapons and ammunition from fleeing insurgents.

Operation Hadin Kai also confirmed that two soldiers were killed during the encounter, while some military equipment, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and gun trucks, sustained minimal damage.

Buni Yadi and surrounding communities in Gujba axis have repeatedly witnessed insurgent attacks over the years due to the activities of terrorist groups operating in Nigeria’s North-East region.

In its statement on Saturday, the NPF said it would continue to work with the armed forces and other security agencies to track down those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.