Borno Police arrest 51 suspects, recover fake military official stamp

NewsConflict and Security
Lukman ABOLADE
Nigerian police. Photo: TVC.
1min read

THE Borno State Police say  they have arrested 51 suspects and recovered fake official stamps of the Nigerian military and Police Force.

Commissioner of Police in the state Abdu Umar made this known during a press briefing in the state capital on Friday.

Umar said 19 cases were reported to the Police across the divisions of the command.

According to Umar, the offences of the arrested suspects included: rape, culpable homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalisation of government property, fraud and forgery.

Others were; possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, theft, incitement of disturbance/disturbance to public peace, cheating and extortion.

He noted that among the arrested suspects was Passey Anthony found in possession of 67 fake official stamps of the military, Police, Borno State government, local government chairmen within the Borno State, including Ramat Polytechnic and secondary schools.

The commissioner said Anthony was arrested on December 17, 2021 following a tip-off by the Army attached to 7 Division Provost Group, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The suspect, alongside his accomplice, was accused of “forging signatures for recruits who are desperately looking for jobs in the Nigerian Army.”

“During the cause of investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Babale ‘m’ and Elson ‘m,’ both of Post Office area, Maiduguri,” Umar said

They are now at large and were responsible for producing the said fake official stamps, Umar further said.

The commissioner said the command would continue to ensure that the state was not a safe haven for criminals.

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

