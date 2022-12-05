Police confirm abduction of commissioner in Benue

THE Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the state’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, confirmed the development in a chat with The ICIR on Monday, December 5.

The police spokesperson said she was at the scene of the incident at the time The ICIR contacted her.

“Yes, I am at the scene now. If it is confirmation you want, I can confirm it, but other details will come later, please,” she said.

“BREAKING NEWS… Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, has been Kidnapped. According to the report, he was kidnapped alongside Honourable Agbo Ode, one of his in-laws, and the driver.

“They were kidnapped along David Marks Farm after Akpa Otobi while on their way from Otukpo to Utonkon in Ado LGA. His official vehicle had since been recovered from the scene and taken to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Otukpo,” the tweet read.

Reports say Ogbu was returning from a church programme, where Abba Moro, a Senator representing Benue South, dedicated his newly inaugurated Campaign Council to God at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo, before he was abducted.

