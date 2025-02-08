Police confirm abduction of Imam, others during prayer in Sokoto

THE Sokoto State Police command has confirmed the abduction of persons during a Muslim early morning prayer in Bushe community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Rufai, in a telephone chat with The ICIR on Saturday, February 8, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the incident took place during the Subhi (early morning) prayer, leaving the community in a state of shock and panic.

He, however, claimed he doesn’t know the actual number of people that were abducted by the gunmen.

“The incident happened truly but I don’t know the actual number of people involved. We have some network issues in that place. I have been trying to reach the DPO, but I could not get him.”

He said that the command was working in synergy with other security agents to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Rufai said an investigation into the incident was ongoing, and urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies.

He blamed the poor communication network in the area for the delay in getting full information on the incident.

When asked if the perpetrators were members of the deadly Lakurawa terrorists, Rufai said he could not confirm that.

Reports say the gunmen, who have been terrorising the community for some time, struck despite the presence of security agents, operating under Operation FASAN YAMMA.

The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in the area, and the community is calling for increased protection and support from the authorities.

According to Sa’idu Ibrahim, a member of the Sokoto State Assembly, at least 10 people were taken, but it could have been much worse if not for the intervention of the troops from Operation Fasan Yamma.

He said the community is still trying to come to terms with what happened and is working to ensure the safe release of those who were abducted.

The ICIR reported that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, in December 2024, accused two communities hit by the military during an air raid on the Lakurawa terrorist group in Sokoto State of harbouring the gang.

He also warned civilians harbouring criminals to desist or face the consequences.

Musa said this while visiting troops of Operation FASAN YANMA at 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto, where he addressed the Christmas Day bombing of civilians in two communities in Silame Local Government Area by the Nigerian Air Force.

Musa said the airstrike, intended to neutralise Lakurawa terrorists mistakenly hit Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities, resulting in the deaths of villagers and wounding several others.

He suggested that the villagers were to blame for allegedly harbouring terrorists, stating that the military would not take responsibility for attacks on communities supporting terrorists.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The military chief called on all Nigerians not to harbour suspected criminals in their midst but to expose and distance themselves from them.

He also warned that the military would not tolerate any criminals disturbing the nation’s peace.

The CDS urged the media to minimise publicity for bandits and other criminal elements. He also stated that Nigeria would not permit any foreign military base on its soil.

He also called on neighbouring countries, including Niger, Chad, and Benin, to collaborate with Nigeria in combating forces that threaten peace.