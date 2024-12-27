Sokoto bombing: Military accuses villagers of harbouring terrorists

THE chief of defence staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has accused two communities recently hit by the military during an air raid on Lakurawa terrorist group in Sokoto State of harbouring the gang.

He also warned civilians harbouring criminals to desist or face the consequences.

Musa said this while visiting troops of Operation FASAN YANMA at 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto, where he addressed the Christmas Day bombing of civilians in two communities in Silame Local Government Area by the Nigerian Air Force.

Musa said airstrike, intended to neutralise Lakurawa terrorists mistakenly hit Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities, resulting in the deaths of villagers and wounding several others.

He suggested that the villagers were to blame for allegedly harbouring terrorists, stating that the military would not take responsibility for attacks on communities supporting terrorists.

The military chief called on all Nigerians not to harbour suspected criminals in their midst but expose and distance themselves from them.

He also warned that the military would not tolerate any criminals disturbing the nation’s peace.

“We have individuals that still harbour them and once you do that, you are making yourself a legitimate target. We will appeal; do not harbour them; do not live with them to avoid being a legitimate target.

“Please, do not hang around them; do not give them any support in whatever ways because once you do that, you are making yourself a target,” the CDS said.

He argued that the military had done its due diligence and had video evidence of the incident, which it would review as part of its investigation.

The CDS urged the media to minimise publicity for bandits and other criminal elements. He also stated that Nigeria would not permit any foreign military base on its soil.

He also called on neighbouring countries, including Niger, Chad, and Benin to collaborate with Nigeria in combating forces that threaten peace.

Addressing the troop, Musa commended them for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in ensuring Nigeria’s safety and security.

He expressed satisfaction with their commitment to duty despite the challenges they faced.

He also highlighted the “successes achieved by the recent deployment of the Special Operations Brigade to dislodge and eliminate Lakurawa terrorists from their camps in Sokoto and Kebbi States.”

He reassured the troops that the Armed Forces would continue to sustain its operations in the region.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has visited the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities to assess the damage done by the strike and offer condolences to the victims’ families.

The governor announced a donation of N20 million and 100 bags of food items for the grieving families.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

This donation was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on X.

NEMA reported that over 10 people died due to a bomb released in two communities in the Silami Local Government Area.

According to the agency, the bomb was launched by a fighter jet targeting Lakurawa terrorists but mistakenly hit Gidan Bisa and Runtawa communities.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the state former governor, Aminu Tambuwal, are demanding an impartial probe into the incident.