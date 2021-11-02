28.7 C
Abuja

Police confirm abduction of Uniabuja staff

Breaking NewsConflict and Security
Bankole Abe

1min read

GUNMEN attacked the University of Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday and abducted staff members and their family resident at the staff quarters.

Reports say the assailants invaded the school premises shooting sporadically before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident to The ICIR in a statement on Tuesday.

According to a source in the university campus, the number of abducted persons had not been ascertained as at press time, but reports say about six persons were taken into the forest, including an economics professor, by the kidnappers.

According to the PPRO, the commissioner of police has sent a high-powered team to rescue the victims.

“The Commissioner of police, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.”

The  police have called for calm and promised to rescue the victims.

“We are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims, ” the PPRO said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) Chapter Chairman Kassim Umaru, also confirmed the abduction of six people, including two professors.

Those abducted, according to Umar, are Professor Obansa and his son; Professor Oboscolo, his son and daughters, as well as Dr Tobins.

He attributed the attacks to the security lapses on the campus.

Website
