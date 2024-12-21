Police confirm death of 10 persons in Maitama church stampede

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of 10 people, including four children, during a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday, December 21.

The stampede, according to the Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, in a statement, occurred during a food distribution event for vulnerable and elderly members of the community.

In addition to the fatalities, the police said eight others sustained varying degrees of injury, noting that four of the injured were treated and discharged at the hospital, while the remaining victims were receiving medical care.

The Command urged all organisations, religious groups, and individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings to notify it in advance.

This directive, it said, would ensure the deployment of adequate security measures to safeguard public safety and prevent the kind of tragedy seen in the church.

The police warned that organisers who fail to comply with the advice would be held responsible for any incidents or loss of life due to negligence.

The Command expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Background

The stampede in Maitama is the latest in a series of tragic events involving overcrowded public gatherings across Nigeria.

A day before, on Friday, December 21, a rice distribution event in Okija, Anambra State, also resulted in a deadly stampede, claiming the lives of several residents, mostly women.

Social media footage showed lifeless bodies on the ground, and some victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Earlier in the week, a deadly stampede during a Christmas funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, left at least 35 children dead. Over 5,000 children attended the event, which promised cash handouts and free food.

Six children were hospitalised as a result of the stampede, and eight people, including event organiser Naomi Silekunola, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, were arrested over the tragedy.