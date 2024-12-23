FG declares 3-day holiday for Christmas, New Year celebrations

THE Federal Government (FG) has declared Wednesday, December 25, Thursday 26, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year, respectively.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, December 23.

Magdalene said the minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the FG.

According to her, the minister sent warm greetings to all Nigerians and encouraged them to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity during the festive season.

She emphasised the importance of the season to promote harmony and strengthen family and community bonds.

She said the minister urged Nigerians to prioritise national peace, unity, and progress to drive development.

The minister added that Christmas presents an opportunity for spiritual reflection and national renewal.

He urged Nigerians to demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, regardless of their differences, as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Tunji-Ojo assured citizens of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

Meanwhile, as residents of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and other parts of the country rev preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has provided safety tips and emergency contacts for residents to boost security during the festivities.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, December 19, the FCT Police assured residents of their dedication to ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property throughout the Yuletide season.

The command urged all residents to take measures to secure their homes and surroundings, particularly for those planning to embark on a journey and would be unavailable at their residences.

To improve safety and prevent crime, the FCT Police Command offered the following safety tips:

Citizens were urged to contact the police immediately via these emergency lines to report crime situations and suspicious activities: 08061581938, 08032003913, and 07057337653.

The command promised to intensify prompt surveillance and strategic patrols throughout the festive season to provide a peaceful and secure environment for all.

It further called for residents’ collaboration to boost security in the city.

Recall that The ICIR reported that the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, also ordered the deployment of police personnel to strategic locations nationwide to curb traffic congestion, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during the festive period.