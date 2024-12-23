back to top

FG declares 3-day holiday for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Reading time: 2 mins
News
FG declares 3-day holiday for Christmas, New Year celebrations
Picture of people celebrating Christmas in Nigeria used to illustrate the report. PC: Tribune
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Federal Government (FG) has declared Wednesday, December 25, Thursday 26, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year, respectively.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, December 23.

Magdalene said the minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the FG.

According to her, the minister sent warm greetings to all Nigerians and encouraged them to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity during the festive season.

She emphasised the importance of the season to promote harmony and strengthen family and community bonds.

She said the minister urged Nigerians to prioritise national peace, unity, and progress to drive development.

The minister added that Christmas presents an opportunity for spiritual reflection and national renewal.

He urged Nigerians to demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, regardless of their differences, as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Tunji-Ojo assured citizens of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

Meanwhile, as residents of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and other parts of the country rev preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has provided safety tips and emergency contacts for residents to boost security during the festivities. 

Read Also:

‘Its not big deal’, says Ozekhome as Court orders Adoke to spend Xmas, New Year in EFCC detention
Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday
Dozens die from stampedes in Abuja church, Anambra community food sharing events
FCT Police offer safety tips during Yuletide

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, December 19, the FCT Police assured residents of their dedication to ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property throughout the Yuletide season.

The command urged all residents to take measures to secure their homes and surroundings, particularly for those planning to embark on a journey and would be unavailable at their residences.

To improve safety and prevent crime, the FCT Police Command offered the following safety tips:


     

     

    • Light up your surroundings: Ensure your homes and surroundings are adequately lit. Well-lit environments deter criminal activities and improve visibility.
    • Maintain clear visibility: Remove visual obstructions such as overgrown grasses, bushes, or debris that may provide hiding spots for criminals.
    • Stay vigilant: Be alert and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar persons loitering within your area of responsibility (AOR). Prompt reporting can prevent potential security threats.
    • Engage neighbours: If you plan to travel, inform your neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on your property. A watchful community can deter criminal activities and enhance security.
    • Lock up: Ensure all doors, windows, and gates are securely locked before leaving your home. Consider using additional security measures like alarms or surveillance cameras.
    • Avoid sharing travel plans: Be discreet about your travel plans on social media or with acquaintances to avoid alerting potential thieves.

      • Read Also:

      ‘Its not big deal’, says Ozekhome as Court orders Adoke to spend Xmas, New Year in EFCC detention
      Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday
      Dozens die from stampedes in Abuja church, Anambra community food sharing events
      FCT Police offer safety tips during Yuletide

    Citizens were urged to contact the police immediately via these emergency lines to report crime situations and suspicious activities: 08061581938, 08032003913, and 07057337653.

    The command promised to intensify prompt surveillance and strategic patrols throughout the festive season to provide a peaceful and secure environment for all.

    It further called for residents’ collaboration to boost security in the city.

    Recall that The ICIR reported that the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, also ordered the deployment of police personnel to strategic locations nationwide to curb traffic congestion, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during the festive period.

     

     

     

     

     

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement