FCT Police offer safety tips during Yuletide

AS residents of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and other parts of the country rev preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has provided safety tips and emergency contacts for residents to boost security during the festivities.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, December 19, the FCT Police assured residents of their dedication to ensuring safety and protection of lives and property throughout the Yuletide season.

The command urged all residents to take measures to secure their homes and surroundings, particularly for those planning to embark on a journey and would be unavailable at their residence.

Recall that The ICIR reported that the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the deployment of police personnel to strategic locations nationwide to curb traffic congestion, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during the festive period.

To improve safety and prevent crime, the FCT Police Command offered the following safety tips:

Citizens are urged to contact the police immediately via these emergency lines to report crime situations and suspicious activities: 08061581938, 08032003913, and 07057337653.

The command promised to intensify prompt surveillance and strategic patrols throughout the festive season to provide a peaceful and secure environment for all.

The command further called for residents collaboration to boost security in the city.