FCT Police offer safety tips during Yuletide

News
FCT Police offer safety tips during Yuletide
Commissioner of Police FCT, Olatunji Disu
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

AS residents of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and other parts of the country rev preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has provided safety tips and emergency contacts for residents to boost security during the festivities. 

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, December 19, the FCT Police assured residents of their dedication to ensuring safety and protection of lives and property throughout the Yuletide season.

The command urged all residents to take measures to secure their homes and surroundings, particularly for those planning to embark on a journey and would be unavailable at their residence.

Recall that The ICIR reported that the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the deployment of police personnel to strategic locations nationwide to curb traffic congestion, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during the festive period.


     

     

    To improve safety and prevent crime, the FCT Police Command offered the following safety tips:

    •  Light up your surroundings: Ensure your homes and surroundings are adequately lit. Well-lit environments deter criminal activities and improve visibility.
    • Maintain clear visibility: Remove visual obstructions such as overgrown grasses, bushes, or debris that may provide hiding spots for criminals.
    • Stay vigilant: Be alert and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar persons loitering within your area of responsibility (AOR). Prompt reporting can prevent potential security threats.
    • Engage neighbors: If you plan to travel, inform your neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on your property. A watchful community can deter criminal activities and enhance security.

    • Lock up: Ensure all doors, windows, and gates are securely locked before leaving your home. Consider using additional security measures like alarms or surveillance cameras.
    • Avoid sharing travel plans: Be discreet about your travel plans on social media or with acquaintances to avoid alerting potential thieves

    Citizens are urged to contact the police immediately via these emergency lines to report crime situations and  suspicious activities: 08061581938, 08032003913, and 07057337653.

    The command promised to intensify prompt surveillance and strategic patrols throughout the festive season to provide a peaceful and secure environment for all.

    The command further called for residents collaboration to boost security in the city.

    Abdullahi Muritala
