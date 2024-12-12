Yuletide: IGP deploys personnel nationwide to curb crime, guarantee safety

AHEAD of Yuletide, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the deployment of police personnel to strategic locations nationwide to curb traffic congestion, highway robberies, and other criminal activities.

In a statement on Thursday, December 12, by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had intensified measures to safeguard lives and property during the Yuletide period, which often sees increased travel and public gatherings.

Yuletide, celebrated from late December into the New Year, sees a surge in mobility, public gatherings, and commercial activities, often leading to heightened security challenges.

It typically spans from December 21 to January 1 (New Year’s Day), with the primary focus being on December 25 (Christmas Day).

According to the statement, major locations such as highways, urban centres, and recreational spots will witness heightened police presence.

The IGP emphasised that officers would be strategically positioned on roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies that typically surge during festive seasons.

“In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes. On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested four suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

“The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the state. Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka. Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, three AK-47 rifles were recovered,” the statement added.

It further reiterated the commitment of the NPF to ensuring public safety through enhanced patrols, community engagement, and intelligence-driven operations.

However, while these measures might be welcomed by many, there are concerns about crimes committed by some police officers themselves, particularly at checkpoints and during patrols.

Several reports of extortion, harassment, and even violent assaults by officers have continued to mar public trust in law enforcement during such instances.