Falana blames deadly stampedes over food on poverty, criminal negligence, demands justice

A HUMAN Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has blamed the deadly stampedes that occurred during the distribution of food items and other palliatives in some states in Nigeria on poverty and criminal negligence.

Falana, a senior advocate, said in a statement on Sunday, December 22, that the stampedes, which occurred in Anambra and Oyo States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing scores of people, as a national tragedy.

He called for systemic reforms to protect the dignity and lives of Nigerians.

“There is also a sociological dimension to this national shame of episodic loss of lives in stampedes triggered by mass hunger in the land.

“This should not be ignored. It is the unpardonable lack of respect for the dignity of the poor on the part of the members of the middle and upper classes involved in charity,” Falana said.

He advised organisers of charitable events to apply decency and demonstrate humanity while distributing food or cash items to the vulnerable.

He pointed out that no member of the elites invites others to lunch by throwing the food, noting that the class prejudice inherent in the humanitarian culture in Nigeria is worthy of reflection.

The renowned lawyer also called for justice for the dead and injured victims, hinting that a body of lawyers would institute a case on the incidents.

“Since the individuals whose criminal negligence led to the avoidable tragedies are members of the ruling class, the Federal Government and state governments have not gone beyond sending condolence messages to the survivors and the family members of the casualties.

“Therefore, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond has resolved to mobilise lawyers to institute civil suits to ensure that the survivors and family members of the casualties are adequately compensated,” Falana hinted.

The ICIR can report that in the last few days, at least 65 persons have been declared dead in stampedes that occurred during food distribution in Anambra, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

About 35 persons, mostly children, were said to have died at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The toll in the Anambra stampede, which occurred on Saturday, December 21 in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, has risen to 22.

Also, 10 people died on the same day in a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama area, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has warned against unorganised distribution of palliatives and relief items during this festive period.

The ICIR reports that Nigerians have been facing untold hardships since President Bola Tinubu came into office on May 29, 2023.

His administration’s policies on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification have stifled businesses and crippled the purchasing power of households.