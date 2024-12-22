back to top

Falana blames deadly stampedes over food on poverty, criminal negligence, demands justice

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Falana blames deadly stampedes over food on poverty, criminal negligence, demands justice
Femi Falana
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

A HUMAN Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has blamed the deadly stampedes that occurred during the distribution of food items and other palliatives in some states in Nigeria on poverty and criminal negligence.

Falana, a senior advocate, said in a statement on Sunday, December 22, that the stampedes, which occurred in Anambra and Oyo States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing scores of people, as a national tragedy.

He called for systemic reforms to protect the dignity and lives of Nigerians.

“There is also a sociological dimension to this national shame of episodic loss of lives in stampedes triggered by mass hunger in the land.

“This should not be ignored. It is the unpardonable lack of respect for the dignity of the poor on the part of the members of the middle and upper classes involved in charity,” Falana said.

He advised organisers of charitable events to apply decency and demonstrate humanity while distributing food or cash items to the vulnerable.

He pointed out that no member of the elites invites others to lunch by throwing the food, noting that the class prejudice inherent in the humanitarian culture in Nigeria is worthy of reflection.

The renowned lawyer also called for justice for the dead and injured victims, hinting that a body of lawyers would institute a case on the incidents.

“Since the individuals whose criminal negligence led to the avoidable tragedies are members of the ruling class, the Federal Government and state governments have not gone beyond sending condolence messages to the survivors and the family members of the casualties.

“Therefore, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond has resolved to mobilise lawyers to institute civil suits to ensure that the survivors and family members of the casualties are adequately compensated,” Falana hinted.

Read Also:

#EndSARS: Falana says son will protest on Wednesday
#RevolutionNow protest: Counsel vows to review court detention order on Sowore
#RevolutionNow: Gunshot, heavy military presence as police fires teargas at protesters
26 years after Abiola’s campaign to end poverty, hunger still on the rise, says Falana

The ICIR can report that in the last few days, at least 65 persons have been declared dead in stampedes that occurred during food distribution in Anambra, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

About 35 persons, mostly children, were said to have died at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The toll in the Anambra stampede, which occurred on Saturday, December 21 in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, has risen to 22.


     

     

    Also, 10 people died on the same day in a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama area, Abuja.

    Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has warned against unorganised distribution of palliatives and relief items during this festive period.

    The ICIR reports that Nigerians have been facing untold hardships since President Bola Tinubu came into office on May 29, 2023.

    His administration’s policies on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification have stifled businesses and crippled the purchasing power of households.

    Ehime ALEX

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement