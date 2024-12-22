Death toll in Anambra stampede rises to 22

THE Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that the death toll from Saturday, December 21, tragic stampede in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, has risen to 22.

The incident occurred during a rice distribution event organised by the Obijackson Foundation at Amaranta Stadium.

In a statement on Sunday, December 22, spokesperson for the Police Command in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said several people who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment.

He added that the state commissioner of police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, visited the hospital where survivors were being treated.

“The commissioner of police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, visited the hospital where the victims of the tragic stampede that occurred on 21/12/2024 in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, are receiving treatment and regrettably stated that 22 people lost their lives,” Ikenga said.

He added, “The CP commiserates with family and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured a quick recovery.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the unfortunate incident is still ongoing.”

The ICIR reported that the tragedy came amid a series of deadly stampedes in recent days, with many raising concerns about safety protocols at public events.

The Okija stampede is the second major incident of its kind within a week. A few hours after, another stampede at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, claimed the lives of 10 people and left four others injured.

The tragedy occurred during a Christmas package distribution event for less privileged residents. Eyewitnesses blamed poor crowd management and the delayed arrival of police officers for the incident.

These two incidents followed another tragic stampede in Oyo State earlier in the week, where 35 children died during a Christmas funfair in the Bashorun District of Ibadan.

Over 5,000 children had attended the event, drawn by promises of cash and free food.

Six children were hospitalised as a result of the stampede, and eight people, including event organiser, Naomi Silekunola, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, were arrested in connection with the tragedy.

The ICIR reports that these series of incidents have led to outrages on social media, with the Nigerian government and the police under pressure to ensure that better safety measures are put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The incidents also arise from pervasive hunger in the country, ocassioned by the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s government.