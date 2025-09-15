back to top

2027: Falana urges INEC to prosecute early campaigners

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Bankole ABE
RENOWNED lawyer Femi Falana has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute politicians engaging in premature campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The human rights activist made the call on Channels TV’sSunday Politicson Sunday, September 15.

Falana, a senior advocate, described the trend asabnormal’ and stressed that violators should be charged in court to test the limits of the law.

The legal luminary urged INEC to take a tougher stance against such practice.

“INEC is required to charge some of these guys before the court. Let them come to court and say, ‘Sorry, my Lord, there is no provision for punishment,’ Falana stated.

He opined that failing to comply with any court order on the issue would be considered contempt of court, an offence punishable with imprisonment.

Similarly, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) is seeking sanctions against political parties engaging in campaigns before the legally approved period.

In a letter dated September 13 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, SERAP warned it would take legal action if the commission failed to act within seven days.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, on Sunday, September 14, the group described early campaigns as unconstitutional, unlawful, and harmful to Nigeria’s governance and economic development.

The group urged INEC to identify politicians and parties openly flouting constitutional and legal provisions, as well as international standards prohibiting early campaigns, and ensure both the perpetrators and their sponsors are prosecuted.


     

     

    The ICIR reported that INEC raised concerns over the growing early campaigns by politicians and their followers towards the 2027 general elections.

    According to INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Abdullahi Zuru, a professor, the early campaigns are a clear violation of extant laws.

    Zuru stated this at a stakeholders’ roundtable convened to examineThe Challenges of Premature Political Campaignsin Abuja on Wednesday, September 10.

    The INEC said politicians and their supporters usedappreciation’ orphilanthropy’, done via billboards, social media, and even physical gatherings, to conceal early campaigns.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

