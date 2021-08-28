27.1 C
Abuja

Police confirm release of abducted students in Zamfara

Featured News
Ijeoma OPARA

Related

Share this story
THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the release of eighteen abducted students and staff College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Mohammed Shehu said the release of the abductees was secured through combined efforts of the police, state government and other critical stakeholders.

The victims were handed over to the State Governor Bello Matawalle and are receiving medical treatment before being reunited with their families.

“The Governor commended the Police and other security agencies for the efforts put in Place to secure the unconditional release of the abducted students and staff.

“The Governor further said that his administration has taken drastic measures to checkmate and curtail the activities of criminal elements in the State. He therefore directed all the security agencies to ensure full compliance with the new measures,” he said.

Gunmen had invaded the school two weeks ago and abducted some students and staff.

The Provost of the institution Habibu Mainasara had told The PUNCH that the sum of N350 million was demanded as ransom for the victims.

“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The terrorists had also threatened to kill the victims if the ransom was not paid at the end of a 24-hour ultimatum.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Ijeoma OPARA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Police confirm release of abducted students in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the release of eighteen abducted students and...
Conflict and Security

Three dead, others injured in fresh Kaduna attacks

THE Kaduna State Government has confirmed the death of three persons during separate attacks...
Conflict and Security

Ex-Navy Commander Olawunmi was only invited by DIA – Defence Headquarters

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has said that a former Commodore of the Nigerian Navy...
Health

Abuja communities battle for WASH as COVID-19, Cholera surge in Nigeria

In ABUJA, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) many communities, particularly the ones sited at...
Big Investigation

Deadly migration: How families, friends, force Nigerian women, youths, on the journey of no return (Part 4)

By Tobore OVUORIE Denials and desertion  "IF you travel and you do not bring money, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThree dead, others injured in fresh Kaduna attacks

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.