Police confirm release of abducted students in Zamfara

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Mohammed Shehu said the release of the abductees was secured through combined efforts of the police, state government and other critical stakeholders.

The victims were handed over to the State Governor Bello Matawalle and are receiving medical treatment before being reunited with their families.

“The Governor commended the Police and other security agencies for the efforts put in Place to secure the unconditional release of the abducted students and staff.

“The Governor further said that his administration has taken drastic measures to checkmate and curtail the activities of criminal elements in the State. He therefore directed all the security agencies to ensure full compliance with the new measures,” he said.

Gunmen had invaded the school two weeks ago and abducted some students and staff.

The Provost of the institution Habibu Mainasara had told The PUNCH that the sum of N350 million was demanded as ransom for the victims.

“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school,” he said.

The terrorists had also threatened to kill the victims if the ransom was not paid at the end of a 24-hour ultimatum.