Police Council ratifies Disu’s appointment as Inspector-General

THE NATIONAL Police Council has approved Olatunji Disu as the new Inspector-General of Police.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the approval to Punch after the council’s meeting at the State House in Abuja on Monday, March 2.

Tinubu led the council’s meeting to ratify Disu’s appointment as the new Inspector-General of Police.

Disu was appointed after Kayode Egbetokun resigned. He is now awaiting Senate confirmation.

The council’s meeting included top government functionaries namely Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and state governors.

The Nigeria Police Council, established by the Police Act 2020, advises on policing matters.

Disu’s appointment is expected to boost Nigeria’s fight against insecurity and improve public trust in the police.

Tinubu appointed Disu, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Acting IGP on Tuesday, February 24.

Onanuga said Tinubu approved Disu’s appointment in acting capacity, citing his “experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity” as critical for steady direction of the Nigeria Police Force.

Disu is a career police officer with over three decades of service. Before his elevation, he served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos.

He previously held key operational and command roles, including Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, and head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

His tenure in Lagos RRS drew attention for operational reforms in urban policing and crime response.

Disu, a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University, holds master’s degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, and he is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.