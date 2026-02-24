Major things to know as Tinubu appoints Disu Acting IGP

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday, February 24.

His appointment followed the resignation of the immediate past IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

In a statement shortly after the news of Egbetokun’s exit from the Force broke, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu expressed “profound appreciation” for his decades of service, dedication and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

Onanuga said in view of prevailing security challenges, Tinubu approved Disu’s appointment in acting capacity, citing his “experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity” as critical for steady direction of the Nigeria Police Force.

It also noted that the president would convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council in accordance with the Police Act to formally consider Disu’s appointment as substantive IGP, after which his name would be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

Who is Tunji Disu?

Disu is a career police officer with over three decades of service. Before his elevation, he served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos.

He previously held key operational and command roles, including Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, and head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

His tenure in Lagos RRS drew attention for operational reforms in urban policing and crime response. Many Nigerians are already throwing their support behind him, hoping for a better policing.

Disu, a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University, holds master’s degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, and he is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Current state of the Nigeria Police Force

The new Acting IGP inherits a police force shaped by the contentious tenure of Egbetokun.

Prominent issues under the former IGP were many human rights abuses, attacks on citizens and journalists, and harassment of protesters.

As Acting IGP, Disu faces immediate challenges as Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent security threats, including banditry, kidnapping and organised crime.

Beyond frontline security concerns, Nigerians are expecting a change in leadership that strengthens internal discipline within the Force and reinforces respect for human rights.

There is also heightened public concern around how the police manage protests and civil dissent, with expectations that operations will reflect restraint, respect for constitutional rights and adherence to the rule of law.

Many will further expect a balance between enforcement of cybercrime regulations and the protection of press freedom.

With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, preparations for credible and impartial election security will form another major test of the new police leadership.