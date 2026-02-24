[BREAKING] Presidency confirms IGP Egbetokun’s resignation

NIGERIA’S Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has resigned, the Presidency confirmed to The ICIR on Tuesday.

Egbetokun was reported to have resigned at the request of the President Bola Tinubu after a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, February 23.

However, the Presidency told The ICIR he was not forced to do so. “It is true. He has resigned. He was not SACKED by the President,” the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, told this organisation.

Preparations are reportedly underway by Egbetokun to formally hand over to Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, who oversees the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos.

Although Egbetokun was appointed as the 22nd IGP on June 19, 2023, and his appointment was later confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council, his tenure became contentious due to statutory retirement provisions.

Under Section 18(8) of the Police Act 2020, an officer is to retire upon attaining 60 years of age or after 35 years of service.

Egbetokun turned 60 on September 4, 2024. However, the National Assembly amended the Police Act in July 2024 to allow the IGP to complete a four-year term regardless of age or years of service.

The Presidency and the police had maintained that his continued stay in office was lawful under the amended legislation, and he was expected to serve until October 31, 2027.

Controversies

Egbetokun’s tenure was dominated by disputes over the legality of his continued stay in office after reaching retirement age.

Critics argued that the July 2024 amendment to the Police Act was influenced by the Presidency to enable the police chief to complete his four-year term.

The ICIR reports that the bill scaled second and third readings in both chambers on July 23, 2024, the same day Tinubu forwarded it to lawmakers.

The amendment sought to introduce a new provision overriding Section 18(8) of the Police Act 2020, which requires officers to retire after 35 years of service or upon attaining 60 years of age.

At the time, Egbetokun, born September 4, 1964, was months away from turning 60 in September 2024.

After the National Assembly passed the amendment bill, the police issued a statement maintaining that Tinubu did not extend Egbetokun’s tenure but merely applied the law properly.

The Force said his appointment letter already granted him a four-year tenure in line with constitutional provisions.

Activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore persistently challenged Egbetokun’s continued stay in office after he turned 60 and organised protests demanding his sack.

Police later charged Sowore with cybercrime-related offences over comments describing the IGP as ‘illegal’, and secured an injunction aimed at preventing the activists from further ‘defaming’ Egbetokun.

Beyond the tenure dispute, Egbetokun’s leadership faced criticism over police conduct during protests and civic actions. Under him, the Nigeria police Force were reported to harass citizens, peaceful protesters, and civic actors.