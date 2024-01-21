Police debunk kidnap allegations in Abuja estate

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command had dismissed claims of a kidnapping incident at River Park Estate, Abuja.

According to a statement on the command’s X account, a resident of Games Village (another estate about 30 kilometres away from the River Park Estate) named Nnandi Agu staged his kidnapping to deceive his brother, who lives at the River Park Estate.

The Police said his attempt to defraud his brother failed.

‘The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park Estate in the early hours of today (Saturday, January 20) and wishes to state that contrary to reports; nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

“One Nnandi Agu ‘m’ of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said estate,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the Police were interrogating the suspect and would update the public as the investigation progressed.

Similarly, the River Park Estate management has debunked the alleged incident.

‘This is to bring to the attention of all residents that the information going around that there is a kidnapping incident within the estate is false.

‘We only have an incident of a man from Games Village who made an attempt to dupe his brother who lives within the estate under the guise that he was kidnapped. Currently, he is under investigation as he has been arrested.”

The statement noted that Agu’s brother, Henry Davidson, was the one who directed the ‘kidnappers’ to come to River Park Estate to collect the ransom with the aim that the estate security would apprehend them.

“And truly, they were apprehended once they got around the estate,” the statement added.