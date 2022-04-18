24.1 C
Abuja

Police detain ICIR reporter for taking pictures of Chrisland school

News
Lukman ABOLADE
A REPORTER of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Joseph Olaoluwa, was on Monday detained by the police while taking pictures of one of the Chrisland schools in Opebi, Lagos State.

Olaoluwa was detained by an officer of the Lagos State Police Command identified as Gilbert Ebute.

The Lagos State government had ordered that all Chrisland schools in the state be closed until further notice following a sextape scandal involving a 10-year-old pupil of the school.

“When they saw me taking the pictures, about six of them including one that carried a gun, insisted I follow them inside the building.

“I showed them my Identity Card. I told them that I am a journalist doing my job but they refused to let me go,” Olaoluwa said.

Apart from detaining Olaoluwa, the police officer also deleted the pictures of the Chrisland school building taken by the reporter.

Olaoluwa was kept in police detention for a while before he was released.

“I really felt embarrassed because I was only doing my job when they detained me. They said I did not take permission before taking the pictures,” he noted.

The parents of a 10-year-old pupil are alleging that their child was raped under the watch of Chrisland School.

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

